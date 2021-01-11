 Ibai reveals why he's been banned on Twitch and for how long - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Ibai reveals why he’s been banned on Twitch and for how long

Published: 11/Jan/2021 19:23

by Michael Gwilliam
Twitch/Ibai

Share

Ibai Twitch

Former Spanish League of Legends caster-turned-popular content creator and Twitch streamer Ibai ‘Ibai’ Llanos revealed the bizarre reason he was banned from the platform.

On January 11, Ibai’s Twitch account was banned, causing many to wonder exactly why he was suspended. As it turns out, the culprit was a similar issue to what happened with Sebastian ‘Forsen’ Fors back in November.

Taking to Twitter, Ibai explained that he was competing in the country guessing game ‘Geoguesser’ when a kid decided to join his session.

The streamer was caught off-guard by the player who’d joined, as they had a photo of a penis as their profile picture.

It seems like the player had the intention to punish Ibai, as the user’s name was “Ibaibanead,o” which basically translates to ‘Ibai banned.’

Video of the incident shows the streamer laughing when the player with the inappropriate photo joined the lobby, but to his credit, he did try backing out. Sadly, the damage was already done.

Even though he may be banned, Ibai is remaining in high spirits, writing: “From here, I wanted to thank the kid for this act. He had to give me a day off.”

Twitch streamer Ibai
Twitch/Ibai
Photos taken moments before disaster.

This comment seems to indicate that the ban is only for 24 hours, and fans of Llanos should expect to see him back as early as January 12 -that is, of course, if he decides to return to streaming just as the ban expires.

The decision to ban Ibai may prove to be controversial, however, as back in December, Twitch’s COO Sara Clemens spoke out against users trying to “game the system to get someone else in trouble.”

“We always take that into account,” she said in regards to streamers being punished for the actions of others.

It will be interesting to see how Twitch handles the ban and if this counts as a serious strike on the streamer’s record. In any case, at least the suspension isn’t indefinite.

Entertainment

Smash pro Hungrybox stunned after $1K Twitch donation for shirtless pic

Published: 11/Jan/2021 18:51

by Michael Gwilliam
Twitch/Hungrybox

Share

Hungrybox

Super Smash Bros Melee pro Juan ‘Hungrybox’ Debiedma was left speechless after a Twitch fan donated a whopping $1,000 for a signed shirtless picture of the fighting game star.

While participating in a Melee tournament on January 10, Hungrybox was watching streams and interacting with his chat when suddenly one user asked a perplexing question.

“Hbox, how much do I need to donate for a signed shirtless pic?” asked mogard, which prompted a bit of an eye raise from the Argentinian.

After taking some time to think it through, Debiedma remarked, “that’s a question. No one’s ever asked me that. I thought I wasn’t that attractive apparently.”

Eventually, the streamer decided to name his price. “You know what would be crazy? If someone donated $1,000 for it and then, you know what I would do? I’d send mogard the picture signed and then we’ll do a giveaway,” he laughed. “For the carbon copy, one of you will be lucky enough to have that.”

With the price extremely steep, it’s unlikely the Smash God actually expected anyone to be bold enough to actually donate $1,000. However, if there is one thing Twitch streamers should know by now, it’s to never count their viewers out.

Mere moments later, mogard himself decided to take matters into his own hands with the $1,000 donation and the perfect message for Hungrybox: “I’ve called your bluff.”

Following this, Debiedma was in absolute shock, unable to speak, shout or even mote with the exception of burying his head in his hands.

“Mogard, how old are you?” Hungrybox asked, finally able to put some words together after a moment of silence. “Jesus Christ. You actually just f**king do that? Oh my f**king. Oh my God! That just happened! This f**king happened.”

The good fortune didn’t end there for Hungrybox either. The Smash pro ended up winning The Galint Open, securing his first Online Major and his biggest Melee victory since CEO 2020. The win opened up the floodgates leading to more subs, donations, and bits coming his way.

Now, only time will tell if Hbox lives up to his end of the bargain and mogard ends up getting the signed shirtless picture.