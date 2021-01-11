Ibai reveals why he's been banned on Twitch and for how long - Dexerto

Former Spanish League of Legends caster-turned-popular content creator and Twitch streamer Ibai ‘Ibai’ Llanos revealed the bizarre reason he was banned from the platform.

On January 11, Ibai’s Twitch account was banned, causing many to wonder exactly why he was suspended. As it turns out, the culprit was a similar issue to what happened with Sebastian ‘Forsen’ Fors back in November.

Taking to Twitter, Ibai explained that he was competing in the country guessing game ‘Geoguesser’ when a kid decided to join his session.

The streamer was caught off-guard by the player who’d joined, as they had a photo of a penis as their profile picture.

Gente estoy baneadito un día de Twitch porque un chaval decidió meterse a una partida de Geoguesser (juego de adivinar países) con un pene de foto de perfil y el nombre de “Ibaibaneado” Desde aquí le quería agradecer al chaval este acto que ha tenido por darme un día libre 🙏🙏 — Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) January 11, 2021

It seems like the player had the intention to punish Ibai, as the user’s name was “Ibaibanead,o” which basically translates to ‘Ibai banned.’

Video of the incident shows the streamer laughing when the player with the inappropriate photo joined the lobby, but to his credit, he did try backing out. Sadly, the damage was already done.

Even though he may be banned, Ibai is remaining in high spirits, writing: “From here, I wanted to thank the kid for this act. He had to give me a day off.”

This comment seems to indicate that the ban is only for 24 hours, and fans of Llanos should expect to see him back as early as January 12 -that is, of course, if he decides to return to streaming just as the ban expires.

The decision to ban Ibai may prove to be controversial, however, as back in December, Twitch’s COO Sara Clemens spoke out against users trying to “game the system to get someone else in trouble.”

“We always take that into account,” she said in regards to streamers being punished for the actions of others.

It will be interesting to see how Twitch handles the ban and if this counts as a serious strike on the streamer’s record. In any case, at least the suspension isn’t indefinite.