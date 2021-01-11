D’Amelio family gives away insane cash just for being a YouTube subscriber

The D’Amelio family have started giving way insane amounts of money to their fans after winning Mr. Beast’s Creator Games trivia contest on YouTube stirred up some controversy.

Charli D’Amelio, the TikToker who drove the family to stardom, has more than 104 million followers at the time of writing. Her sister Dixie has 47.8 million followers. As a result, the family as a whole has taken part in big online trends.

In October, the normally drama-free family found themselves at the center of online controversy after winning Mr. Beast’s Creator Games, scoring a massive $300,000 for their fans in the process.

Many critics accused the D’Amelio’s of cheating, referring to moments during the broadcast where Dixie appeared to be looking at her phone for answers to the Games’ trivia questions or claiming that the girls’ parents looked up the answers for them (who had initially not been invited to participate).

Afterward, on their podcast 2 Chix, the sisters hit back at the accusations, with Charli adding, “I feel like that was just a big misunderstanding. People also think we’re keeping the money, which is 100% not true.”

In a video, on December 28 the family stated that they would be donating the cash directly to subscribers of their family YouTube channel over the course of January.

Now they have finally started to roll out their winnings to their fans, posting the social media handles of the winners online. In the first installment, the D’Amelio family tweeted “As you may have heard we won Mr. Beast’s Creator Games trivia contest on YouTube. We won $300K to be given to our YouTube subscribers.

“We decided to give $10K a day for the month of Jan. Congratulations to the first group of our $10K a day winners. More to come this week!”

As you may have heard we won Mr. Beast’s Creator Games trivia contest on YouTube. We won $300K to be given to our YouTube subscribers. We decided to give $10K a day for the month of Jan. Congratulations to the first group of our $10K a day winners. More to come this week! pic.twitter.com/rZGDOPqhWT — The D’Amelio Family (@dameliofamily) January 10, 2021

Now that the first ten winners are announced, over the upcoming 20 days left of January, one lucky subscriber of the D’Amelio Family will receive $10,000 each day. All you need to do to score a chance at winning is to be subscribed to the D’Amelio Family YouTube channel.