D’Amelio family gives away insane cash just for being a YouTube subscriber

Published: 11/Jan/2021 17:26

by Alice Hearing
Instagram: dameliofamilyofficial

Charli D'Amelio Dixie D'Amelio

The D’Amelio family have started giving way insane amounts of money to their fans after winning Mr. Beast’s Creator Games trivia contest on YouTube stirred up some controversy.

Charli D’Amelio, the TikToker who drove the family to stardom, has more than 104 million followers at the time of writing. Her sister Dixie has 47.8 million followers. As a result, the family as a whole has taken part in big online trends.

In October, the normally drama-free family found themselves at the center of online controversy after winning Mr. Beast’s Creator Games, scoring a massive $300,000 for their fans in the process.

Many critics accused the D’Amelio’s of cheating, referring to moments during the broadcast where Dixie appeared to be looking at her phone for answers to the Games’ trivia questions or claiming that the girls’ parents looked up the answers for them (who had initially not been invited to participate).

D'Amelio family
Instagram: D'Amelio Family Official
The D’Amelio family were accused of cheating in October

Afterward, on their podcast 2 Chix, the sisters hit back at the accusations, with Charli adding, “I feel like that was just a big misunderstanding. People also think we’re keeping the money, which is 100% not true.”

In a video, on December 28 the family stated that they would be donating the cash directly to subscribers of their family YouTube channel over the course of January.

Now they have finally started to roll out their winnings to their fans, posting the social media handles of the winners online. In the first installment, the D’Amelio family tweeted “As you may have heard we won Mr. Beast’s Creator Games trivia contest on YouTube. We won $300K to be given to our YouTube subscribers.

“We decided to give $10K a day for the month of Jan. Congratulations to the first group of our $10K a day winners. More to come this week!”

Now that the first ten winners are announced, over the upcoming 20 days left of January, one lucky subscriber of the D’Amelio Family will receive $10,000 each day. All you need to do to score a chance at winning is to be subscribed to the D’Amelio Family YouTube channel.

Shroud stunned as Twitch blocks raid for having too many viewers

Published: 11/Jan/2021 16:43

by Jacob Hale
shroud twitch stream
Twitch: Shroud

shroud Twitch

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek is one of the biggest streamers on Twitch — in fact, he’s so popular that the platform appears to be stopping him from spreading the wealth to other, smaller streamers.

After a brief stint on rival streaming platform Mixer, which ceased operations in July 2020 and saw shroud and fellow star Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins head back to Twitch, shroud has been one of the biggest names in streaming for a while.

He is an incredibly talented FPS player, and his raw ability often brings in tens of thousands of viewers, if not more, to his streams.

That said, he likes to sometimes host other channels to help others get more viewers and assist in their Twitch careers — but Twitch literally stopped him from doing so during this livestream.

shroud twitch stream logitech
Shroud/Logitech
Shroud is one of the biggest names on Twitch.

While chatting with his viewers, shroud was checking out some other streamers and attempted to raid them and send his viewers over, showing some support — but Twitch had other ideas.

After trying to send his viewers over, and the process didn’t work, shroud read out a message saying “Sorry, you have more viewers than the maximum currently supported by raids right now.”

Needless to say, shroud himself was a little bit perplexed that this was even a thing. “I can’t raid anybody, so you guys can go to either of these people,” he said. “I guess I’m just too famous. Suffering from success, you know… story of my life.”

While shroud joked about suffering from his success, this isn’t something you’re likely to see very often. Shroud had almost 89,000 viewers at the time, which is a number many aspiring streamers could only dream of, so to have that many people drop in would be absolutely insane.

Unfortunately, Twitch stopped it from happening this time, but they might want to check that issues like these don’t occur in the future. As we all know, raids are brilliant for streamers and viewers alike, so it would be a shame to see these stifled any more.