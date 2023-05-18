Streamer Rubius hit with mystery Twitch ban

Spanish streamer Rubius is once again banned on Twitch, his second ban in the last calendar year.

Rubius made a name as one of the most popular Spanish-speaking streamers, amassing a huge audience of over 14 million followers on Twitch.

Best known for CS:GO play on stream, Rubius has recently dedicated a lot of hours into the recently-released Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Unfortunately, fans of Rubius will not be able to follow his adventures in Hyrule for a little while.

Rubius gets second Twitch ban

Twitter account StreamerBans confirmed that Rubius was banned from Twitch on May 18, 2023 for an unknown reason. Some fans have speculated that the ban may be related to co-streaming the BLAST Premier CSGO major without authorization, since he was watching the event right before the ban, but that is not confirmed.

As of right now, visitors are unable to access his channel. It is also currently unknown how long the ban will last.

Rubius was also suspended in November 2022, after a miscommunication with SEGA led to a copyright strike on his channel for playing Sonic Frontiers too early.

But that ban only lasted a few hours, as his Twitch account was quickly restored and he returned to streaming later that day. His fans are certainly hoping that this matter will be resolved and Rubius will be back to streaming again soon.