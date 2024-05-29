FaZe Max hit with surprise Twitch ban during 100 Day streaming challenge

Twitch streamer FaZe Max has been hit with a surprise ban on the platform, but it’s not clear why.

At the end of April 2024, FaZe Banks removed nearly all the organization’s members in the first major change since taking over as CEO.

FaZe signed four new members soon after, including Twitch streamer plaqueboymax. With over 700,000 followers, FaZe Max is most known for his Just Chatting streams.

Just weeks after joining, however, Max was hit with a ban on Twitch on May 29, 2024. The exact reason is unknown as of writing as he has not responded. Fans quickly took to social media to share their thoughts, with many left wondering what happened to cause the ban.

Article continues after ad

When attempting to access his channel, you’re met with one of the platform’s ban messages.

“This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service,” it reads.

Article continues after ad

Twitch

We’ll be sure to update this article if he does reveal the reason behind his suspension, or even just the length of it.

This comes just 11 days after Max started on his quest to stream every day for 100 days in a row from the new FaZe house alongside the other new members of the org: Lacy, Silky, and Jason.

He started the challenge on May 9, 2024, and has been quite successful with it until he was suddenly banned. Alongside Just Chatting sessions, Max has played several different games on stream like Among Us, Roblox, Bully, and even Batman.

Article continues after ad

TwitchTracker says that Max averages between 10k and 15k viewers each stream, which is nearly double from what he was averaging before joining FaZe Clan.