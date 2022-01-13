Disguised Toast reveals he staged Twitch ban to scare streamers from watching anime

Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang has unveiled a master plot in his first stream back on Twitch post-ban, claiming he orchestrated the DMCA suspension for watching Death Note episodes to “scare others” who watch anime.

On January 10, Twitch star Disguised Toast was banned from the streaming platform after receiving a DMCA strike for watching Death Note episodes.

The suspension blindsided Toast, who had been watching the cult-classic anime for weeks — except, apparently it didn’t. According to the OfflineTV streamer, he staged the entire thing, orchestrating a hilarious sequence of events that would get him banned to “scare other streamers.”

First, Toast decided to watch anime on-stream ⁠(an idea he first got from Ludwig) and directed Lilypichu to submit a DMCA claim against his broadcasts. Then he waited, watching Death Note’s entire season in the process.

“When I started this whole thing, I didn’t expect it to go that long. Maybe like two days,” he laughed. “Then it actually went on for two weeks! It got out of hand.”

“People really just believe everything they see and hear, don’t they? I said I was going to see everyone in a month [after the ban] and everyone just believed it. I didn’t say what reason, or what I got DMCA striked for, and people just made up reasons.

“The ban’s a month? Or he must have got multiple strikes.

“People said: Oh damn, that Toast guy must not have expected to get a DMCA strike for watching anime. Well, the DMCA strike was the thing I actually was expecting. The thing that was unexpected was how long it took!

“Why did I do this? No reason, I guess I’m just bored,” Wang said, revealing his newly-threaded Disguised Toast merch. “Not like I have anything to advertise.”

Toast admitted his elaborate anime prank did eventually get out of hand, but in the end he still achieved this goal ⁠— shining a light on Twitch streaming and its DMCA system, which is inherently “broken” right now.

“This has been happening on Twitch for years,” he continued. “Are you mad about it now because I put on a top hat and spelled it out? This whole thing has been a really eye-opening experience. I’m not the good guy, I broke rules, but it’s eye-opening, I hope for everyone.

“Something is broken about the DMCA system. I don’t think I should have gotten away with a whole series. And, I don’t think Hasan should have been taken away with a false DMCA claim. Something’s broken here.

“I didn’t enjoy the risk. I didn’t enjoy breaking the rules. And I don’t know if I helped by pointing all this out. But something isn’t right, and we need to look at it.”