Borat set for first-ever Twitch stream alongside DrLupo: how to watch - Dexerto

Borat is one of the most iconic characters in the world, and now the Kazakh journalist is set to make his first appearance on Twitch tomorrow where he will ‘face off’ against DrLupo; here’s how to watch.

Borat is more than a national treasure to Kazakhstan. He’s a global icon and one of the funniest characters in the world.

Advertisement

Sacha Baron Cohen first slipped into the Borat persona back in the nineties. But although he appeared in several hilarious skits and cameos, he didn’t explode in popularity until 2006, when the feature-film ‘Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan’ released worldwide.

For those who haven’t seen it, it’s a mockumentary that revolves around unscripted real-life interactions. Sacha Baron Cohen pretends to be Borat, a journalist from Kazakhstan. He travels around the US to learn more about their culture.

Advertisement

But he purposefully presses their buttons and puts them in hilarious situations. He winds up people from all walks of life, which sometimes lands him in hot water.

Fortunately, we’re lucky enough to experience it all over again with the imminent release of the sequel, ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.’

Seth Rogen claims he has already seen it around six times and said he “can’t wait to watch it a seventh.” He described it as “crazy and wonderful” and believes it has “a few of the funniest scenes [he’s] ever seen in a movie.”

Advertisement

But that’s not all. To promote the movie, Twitch announced that Borat will make his first-ever appearance on their platform.

“For the first time ever, Kazakhstan’s biggest gamer will go live on Twitch,” the Amazon-owned platform announced on Oct. 20. “Very nice.” The best part is, he will ‘face off’ against DrLupo “in a battle for global supremacy.”

For the first time ever, Kazakhstan's biggest gamer will go live on Twitch. Very nice.#Borat faces off against @DrLupo in a battle for global supremacy, tomorrow October 20 at 3pm PT on https://t.co/GFgVyGvc4n. pic.twitter.com/LcICoesa5f — Twitch (@Twitch) October 19, 2020

The stream goes live on October 20 at 3 pm PT. If you want to know where and how you can watch it, we’ve got you covered.

Advertisement

How to watch Borat stream on Twitch

First, you’ll obviously need to wait until the time is right. However, it’s a good idea to tune in a little earlier as most streamers kick things off with a ten-minute countdown.

Then, all you need to do is tune in to DrLupo’s Twitch channel, which can be found here .

From that point onwards, you can sit back, relax, and enjoy the show.

There has been no official word on what games they’ll play. DrLupo has been dabbling in a bit of everything lately, from 7 Days To Die and Escape From Tarkov to Genshin Impact. Maybe even a bit of Among Us might be on the cards.

Read more: DrLupo slams fake Valorant Twitch streams tricking viewers

Of course, it’ll depend on what games Borat has available. For all we know, he might be an absolute machine on Call of Duty: Warzone or League of Legends. But we’re not counting on it.

Advertisement

Either way, the stream is going to be a blast, and we can’t wait until it goes live.