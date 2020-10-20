 Borat set for first-ever Twitch stream alongside DrLupo: how to watch - Dexerto
Borat set for first-ever Twitch stream alongside DrLupo: how to watch

Published: 20/Oct/2020 2:12

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
DrLupo Borat Twitch
Twitch: DrLupo / Amazon Studios

DrLupo Twitch

Borat is one of the most iconic characters in the world, and now the Kazakh journalist is set to make his first appearance on Twitch tomorrow where he will ‘face off’ against DrLupo; here’s how to watch.

Borat is more than a national treasure to Kazakhstan. He’s a global icon and one of the funniest characters in the world.

Sacha Baron Cohen first slipped into the Borat persona back in the nineties. But although he appeared in several hilarious skits and cameos, he didn’t explode in popularity until 2006, when the feature-film ‘Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan’ released worldwide.

For those who haven’t seen it, it’s a mockumentary that revolves around unscripted real-life interactions. Sacha Baron Cohen pretends to be Borat, a journalist from Kazakhstan. He travels around the US to learn more about their culture.

But he purposefully presses their buttons and puts them in hilarious situations. He winds up people from all walks of life, which sometimes lands him in hot water.

Borat DrLupo Twitch
George Pimentel / WireImage
Borat debuts the infamous ‘mankini’ at 2006 Cannes Film Festival.

Fortunately, we’re lucky enough to experience it all over again with the imminent release of the sequel, ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.’

Seth Rogen claims he has already seen it around six times and said he “can’t wait to watch it a seventh.” He described it as “crazy and wonderful” and believes it has “a few of the funniest scenes [he’s] ever seen in a movie.”

But that’s not all. To promote the movie, Twitch announced that Borat will make his first-ever appearance on their platform.

“For the first time ever, Kazakhstan’s biggest gamer will go live on Twitch,” the Amazon-owned platform announced on Oct. 20. “Very nice.” The best part is, he will ‘face off’ against DrLupo “in a battle for global supremacy.”

The stream goes live on October 20 at 3 pm PT. If you want to know where and how you can watch it, we’ve got you covered.

How to watch Borat stream on Twitch

  • First, you’ll obviously need to wait until the time is right. However, it’s a good idea to tune in a little earlier as most streamers kick things off with a ten-minute countdown.
  • Then, all you need to do is tune in to DrLupo’s Twitch channel, which can be found here.
  • From that point onwards, you can sit back, relax, and enjoy the show.

There has been no official word on what games they’ll play. DrLupo has been dabbling in a bit of everything lately, from 7 Days To Die and Escape From Tarkov to Genshin Impact. Maybe even a bit of Among Us might be on the cards.

Of course, it’ll depend on what games Borat has available. For all we know, he might be an absolute machine on Call of Duty: Warzone or League of Legends. But we’re not counting on it.

Either way, the stream is going to be a blast, and we can’t wait until it goes live.

Entertainment

Joe Rogan forced to cancel Kanye West podcast

Published: 20/Oct/2020 1:02

by Bill Cooney
Joe Rogan Kanye West Interview cancelled
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan has been forced to cancel the next week of guests lined up for his podcast, including superstar Kanye West, after one of the host’s staff member returned a positive test result meaning the team must now isolate.

The Joe Rogan Experience is one of the most popular podcasts in the world listened to by millions of people each week, but the next slate of episodes has hit a major snag.

On Oct. 19, Rogan announced on Instagram that the show would be cancelling all the podcasts for the upcoming week after Jamie Vernon, the producer of the show, tested positive forcing the rest of the cast to self-isolate.

“Young Jamie Vernon tested positive today. I tested negative, the rest of the staff tested negative, but Jamie tested positive,” Rogan revealed in the video. “He thought he had a sinus infection or allergies. The episodes that aired last week we had previously recorded so I hadn’t seen Jamie in about nine days.”

Despite testing positive the former Fear-Factor host assured everyone his tech wizard was on the mend, but added he and the rest of his staff would be cancelling shows for safety reasons for the next week.

“So, we cancelled all the shows. We’re happy he has a mild case, but we cancelled all the shows. I’m keeping away from everybody and testing myself and the staff everyday until we’re in the clear, there’s nothing we can do,” the podcaster added. “I won’t know when we’ll do them [podcasts] again until we get a clear from the doctor. I think it’s ten days and three negative test results in a row.”

Sadly, this means fans will miss out on the highly-anticipated show featuring Kanye West, who was scheduled as a guest for the Friday, October 23 program.

Rogan didn’t completely rule out having the podcast in some form or another though, adding that he was looking into doing shows remotely or some shows with a substitute producer (which he wasn’t too keen on).

After offering apologies to all of the guests and fans affected by the news, the host summed it up as a “f***ed up situation,” but it will be interesting to see how they actually go about producing the show, and if they can still get Yeezy on.