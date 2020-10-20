 Recently-launched esports network VENN raises $26m - Dexerto
Recently-launched esports network VENN raises $26m

Published: 20/Oct/2020 14:33 Updated: 20/Oct/2020 14:44

by Adam Fitch
VENN hosts The Download
VENN, a gaming and esports television that launched on August 5, has raised $26 million in investment.

The Series A funding round was led by BITKRAFT Ventures, a venture capital firm founded by ESL and G2 Esports co-founder Jens Hilgers. Television and media company Nexstar Media Group has also invested in the network.

Nexstar Media Group is said to be the largest owner of television stations in the entire United States, which perhaps signals that VENN is prioritizing mainstream adoption instead of building up a major viewership base on platforms such as Twitch and YouTube.

Interestingly, WISE Ventures — the parent company of Call of Duty League franchise Minnesota ROKKR and Rocket League brand Version1 — also participated in the funding.

VENN's The Download show
The Download is one of VENN’s main content offerings.

With live studios in New York and Los Angeles, the gaming and esports network is looking to become the home of “streamers, casters, content creators, esports athletes” through “engaging and innovative formats.”

In the first month of trying to become the premier destination of content for gamers and esports fans, VENN achieved a peak viewership of 14.2K, according to Esports Charts.

It dropped in the last week of August — reaching an average viewership of 216 people. It’s worth noting that the network also uploads VODs of its content, which includes topical talk shows and a daily news offering.

VENN's co-founders Ariel Horn and Ben Kusin
VENN’s co-founders Ariel Horn and Ben Kusin are no strangers to gaming and esports.

Another big move for VENN is the appointment of Jeff Jacobs, a former NBC Sports veteran that joins as executive vice president and general manager. He will oversee an expansion for the network in terms of their content and business operations in hopes of making it more prominent among the bustling gaming fan base.

For now, it’s clear that there’s a long road ahead of VENN for it to reach the lofty ambitions of the founders, but raising $26m is certainly a good pot of cash to work with.

Business

Esports provides staggering boost to UK economy

Published: 20/Oct/2020 13:00

by Adam Fitch
London Royal Ravens and Fnatic Tekkz
A report commissioned by UK video game trade body Ukie reveals surprising statistics about the nation’s esports performance, both domestically and globally.

The report from Olsberg•SPI with Nordicity, named “The Value of Esports in the UK,” looks at the economic impact of esports in the United Kingdom, offering an overview of the ever-growing industry and how it affects trade regionally.

One of the most promising takeaways from the research is that esports has grown in the UK at an average annual rate of 8.5% between 2016 and 2019. This will be some attributed to the rise of esports on a global basis, with UK organizations such as Fnatic and Excel witnessing dramatic growth over the time period.

It’s also that the sector supported over 1,200 jobs in 2019, even though it’s estimated that the UK represents under 8% of the entire global esports market. North America and Asian countries such as China and Korea are undoubtedly the largest players in the market. Nonetheless, findings suggest that esports contributed £111.5 million ($144.4 million) in gross value to the UK economy throughout the last year.

Fnatic competing in the LEC
Fnatic have expanded in the past year but are still based in the UK.

Based on the results of the study, Ukie believes that governmental inclusion will be a catalyst — and necessary component — of growth in UK esports. The trade body recommends that regular engagement should be established by industry players and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport; this has already been an increasing reality in 2019 and 2020.

It’s worth noting that the United Kingdom found itself represented regularly in major leagues through long-term partnerships and franchising. This includes Fnatic and Excel Esports’ inclusion in Riot Games’ LEC, Cloud9’s London Spitfire franchise in the Overwatch League, and Rogue’s parent company’s London Royal Ravens in the Call of Duty League. These cemented positions serve as constant promotion for UK esports.

“Esports is a global sector at the intersection of technology, creativity, broadcast and entertainment – all areas of real national strength for the UK,” said Ukie’s CEO, Dr Jo Twist. “This report shows us that the UK has a strong and growing esports industry, but that there is more to do to capture the full potential of this exciting, high-growth sector.”

London Royal Ravens Home Series Event
London Royal Ravens hosted their own event in the UK earlier this year.

Another major suggestion based on the report is that the immigration system needs to be clearer as far as esports players and talent are concerned. While countries such as Germany have made huge advancements on this front, things are still foggy in the UK.

The main takeaway should perhaps be that while the nation is still not quite the force many would love for it to be, it’s on a promising trajectory.