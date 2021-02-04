 Twitch streamer’s hilarious tour of $500 “office” required for Japanese work visa - Dexerto
Twitch streamer’s hilarious tour of $500 “office” required for Japanese work visa

Published: 4/Feb/2021 18:44

by Michael Gwilliam
Tokyo office space
Twitch/Robcdee

IRL Japan

Twitch streamer ‘Robcdee’ is well-known for his entertaining IRL broadcasts where he frequently helps tourists in trouble. However, in order to stay in Japan, he needs his own special office – something he decided to give his fans a close look at.

During a February 4 broadcast, the Australian streamer decided to show his viewers the office he rents in Tokyo with a neat tour.

After getting to the sixth floor, he walked over to room 610, opened the door, and showed all his viewers the place of business.

Needless to say, it was probably not what his fans were expecting. The small room, which looked more like a closet than anything else, had just enough space for a single small desk, which was about one-third filled with snacks.

“There’s my assistant,” he joked, picking up an anime figurine. “These are my snacks. This is an intercom, internet, shelf, happy new year card, light switch, other switch that I don’t know what it does, but I’m too scared to press it.”

For his part, Rob gave a pretty serviceable, yet amusing tour of the “office” – but it’s crazy to think of anyone using this space for anything other than storage.

To top off the tour, the streamer showed off his “new receptionist” – a Hatsune Miku figure.

“This costs $500 a month!” Rob further explained. “And you have to sign a contract for at least a year.”

Given the lack of room in the “office,” $500 sounds completely outrageous. But, according to the streamer he has to do it to keep his work visa.

Microwave and cupboard in Japanese office
Twitch/robcdee
At least there’s a microwave and a cupboard. Poggers?

“This is one of the requirements of a business management visa that allows me to stream full time,” he added. “And when I had to prove that I had an office, I came here to confirm it with all the nameplates and stuff, my lawyer was like, ‘Sorry, I’m going to have to ask you to come back, put your laptop there [on the desk] and take another photo.’”

At least we know that Rob won’t be leaving Japan any time soon, so we can expect to see more quality content from him in the months and even years ahead.

Twitch bans Spanish YouTube star Wismichu for accidentally showing inappropriate content

Published: 4/Feb/2021 18:41

by Virginia Glaze
Wismichu banned from Twitch
YouTube: Wismichu / Twitch

Massively popular Spanish YouTuber ‘Wismichu’ was handed a 24-hour ban from Twitch after accidentally scrolling past some seriously NSFW content during a recent broadcast.

When it comes to live streaming, a good amount of Spanish content creators rank up at the very top; names like Ibai and TheGrefg have made huge waves on Twitch, with Grefg managing to break the platform’s record for most concurrent views at 2.5 million viewers during a January 11 broadcast.

YouTuber Wismichu is also among one of the country’s best content creators. Boasting over 9 million subscribers on the platform, this Spanish personality is best known for his satirical video essays, vlogs, prank videos and the occasional gaming upload.

However, Wismichu has also garnered a substantial following on Twitch, managing to amass around 1 million followers — but these viewers won’t be able to tune into his broadcasts for the next 24 hours, thanks to an embarrassing slip-up.

Wismichu banned from Twitch
YouTube: Wismichu
Spanish YouTube star received an unexpected Twitch ban on February 4.

On February 4, Wismichu uploaded a clip from a recent Twitch stream to his Twitter profile, which showed himself casually scrolling through a subreddit while giving commentary.

Unfortunately, one of the images in the subreddit was an incredibly graphic photo of someone’s undercarriage, which the streamer quickly scrolled past, visibly upset at the prospect that he might get punished for unintentionally showing the picture.

The YouTuber humorously admitted that he’d been given a 24 hour ban from Twitch due to a “tremendous cock” when breaking the news to his fans.

One commenter suggested that Wismichu should employ a second screen as an added safety measure — but Wismichu laughingly claimed that he has three screens in his setup and still managed to score a ban.

This is far from the first time that Twitch has banned one of Spain’s biggest creators for similar reasons; in January, Ibai revealed he’d received a 24-hour suspension for showing someone’s inappropriate profile picture, which also happened to be a photo of genitalia.

In this instance, however, it seems that the user had intended to get Ibai banned, as their username translated to “Ibai banned” — but it seems that, so far, Wismichu doesn’t have such dedicated haters.