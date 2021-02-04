 TikTok star Sabrina Quesada explains why she’s “not ashamed” of plastic surgery - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

TikTok star Sabrina Quesada explains why she’s “not ashamed” of plastic surgery

Published: 4/Feb/2021 15:26

by Georgina Smith
Sabrina Quesada taking a mirror selfie
Instagram: sabriquesada

Share

TikTok

TikToker Sabrina Quesada has said that she’s “not ashamed” of the plastic surgery she’s had done, after social media star Valeria Arguelles appeared to shade the work she’d had done.

While TikTok has been a great platform for boosting a variety of talent and spreading their name across the internet, the sheer amount of users on the app and the growing number of creators also comes with its drawbacks.

Many creators often find themselves being compared to others, and with the camera on them every day, they are left open to criticism from haters.

Not a Content House’s Sabrina Quesada and social media star Valeria Arguelles are two stars who have been compared to each other on multiple occasions on social media, as was shown by a comment a user left under one of Valeria’s TikToks.

Valeria Arguelles poses in front of a car
Instagram: valeriaarguelles
Valeria Arguelles and Sabrina are often compared.

“Sab was right when she said Valeria was copying her,” they wrote. Valeria herself replied to the comment by saying, “my eyes are real, my lips are real, my hair is real. I don’t copy anyone. Don’t get it twisted please.”

After this was posted to popular Instagram tea page ‘tiktokroom’ another fan commenter wrote, “not her shaming someone for getting plastic surgery,” to which Valeria then replied, “I got surgery too lmao, no shame here.”

Sabrina then posted on her Instagram story to clear up the situation regarding her own surgery. “I have never lied about anything I’ve gotten done, and I’m not ashamed of it. I’m a more confident person in my own skin now.”

Screenshot from Sabrina Quesada's Instagram story

Continuing, she said, “there is no shame in surgery or doing something for yourself to make YOU happy. I love you guys and you’re all beautiful.”

She then posted a picture of herself, explaining to fans exactly what work she’s had done. “This is me now. To make it clear, I have had a nose job, lip fillers, and I have extensions in my hair.”

Screenshot from Sabrina Quesada's Instagram story

However, not every fan was taking sides, with one user posting a comment that read “Bruh this sh*t is so childish. All these comments, ‘Sab is copying Val,’ ‘Val is copying Sab.’ Literally MILLIONS of people have blonde hair/extensions, get lip filler, and wear colored contacts… Does that mean they are both copying every other b**ch with those things?”

It’s clear that some fans are ready to be done with the constant comparisons between social media stars.

Entertainment

Logan Paul reveals how he spent $2 million on Pokemon cards

Published: 4/Feb/2021 3:15

by Brad Norton
Logan Paul Pokemon
Instagram: Logan Paul

Share

Pokemon TCG

Logan Paul might have spent the most of any popular content creator on the current Pokemon card craze, as the internet celebrity revealed that his costs are now exceeding $2 million USD.

Paul’s extremely popular Pokemon unboxing events quickly took social media by storm in 2020. What started as a one-off video soon turned into a real obsession as he tried to hunt down as many 1st edition boxes as possible.

After months of tracking down these increasingly popular items, his bank account has certainly taken a hit. While others have dipped their toes with individual packs or singular cards, Paul has amassed one of the biggest 1st edition collections out there.

From struggles behind the scenes to flights interstate, it’s been a lengthy endeavor to get where he is now. Here’s how Paul managed to fork out $2 million on Pokemon cards in a matter of months.

Logan Paul confirms $2,000,000 Pokemon card haul

Pokemon 1st edition booster box
Collector's Cache
These 1st edition booster boxes are some of the most expensive items in the Pokemon community.

1st edition boxes are some of the rarest Pokemon items in the world today. Individual packs are easier to come by but collectors rarely ever want to part ways with full boxes. As a result, Paul faced tremendous difficulty tracking them down at the tail end of 2020.

To kick off his own collection, the first box cost the most of any. He paid $350,000 for this 1st edition box which contains just under 400 Pokemon cards. From there, he bought three more boxes from different sellers at $325,000 each.

Next up was “the biggest transaction of [his] life.” In a single purchase, he splurged on two 1st edition boxes for a whopping $675,000. In total, this brings his overall Pokemon costs to the $2 million mark in just a few short months.

How Logan Paul’s “troubling” hype drove up Pokemon card costs

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul)

As one of the biggest content creators on the internet, there’s plenty of fans around the world keeping up with Paul. However, his Pokemon content reached all-new levels of hype. Millions of viewers came rushing in for unboxing streams and his audience simply couldn’t get enough.

While his viewership was soaring, it wasn’t all great news. This surge in Pokemon hype had a major negative impact on the costs moving forward.

“Although I bought [a box] in September for $200K, they’re now selling for the price point that I set: between $300K-$400K. This was slightly troubling considering the same boxes were selling for $510 in 2007.”

Paul openly admitted regret over his initial streams. “I didn’t know it was gonna be as big as it was,” he said.

Rather than having to spend $2 million, he could have “bought the boxes before” at a much lower price. He simply “didn’t think people would care.”

Logan Paul’s next Pokemon unboxing stream

With this huge stockpile now under his possession, another major event is set in stone. Paul will be hosting the next Pokemon unboxing stream on February 27. 

The event is shaping up to be “the biggest Pokemon unboxing ever,” with opening bids on individual packs set to $10,000. This broadcast coincides with the 25th anniversary of the very first Pokemon games.