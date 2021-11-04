Twitch streamers demand more sub revenue as rival platforms increase rates

Twitch streamers unhappy with the platform offering them significantly less subscription revenue than rival sites, demanding some serious changes.

As the streaming wars heat up, YouTube and Facebook Gaming are looking to gain steam and steal some of Twitch’s top talent.

While YouTube has done this by acquiring top streamers such as TimTheTatman and Dr Lupo directly, Facebook has begun offering its streamers a 100% revenue cut for subscriptions.

Now, Twitch streamers want the Amazon-owned site to step up and begin offering a better cut to content creators instead of the 50% they get currently.

Streamers want major sub revenue changes on Twitch

On November 3, a tweet by full-time streamer DEZirableGamer began making rounds online, calling for Twitch to institute some sweeping updates.

“Only making 50% revenue from subs for those that barely make enough for a payout let alone full-time streamers trying to pay bills is CRAZY,” she wrote. “It’s time for a change.”

She went on to add that while Twitch doesn’t “owe” streamers more money, she felt that the hard work she and others put in warranted asking for better pay.

A) Twitch doesn’t owe streamers more money “just because”

B) You shouldn’t go full time w/o consistant income & preferably multiple income sources. There is NOTHING wrong with wanting/negotiating better pay based on a company’s success & your hard work. — ✨Desirae✨ (@DEZirableGamer) November 4, 2021

Debate was sparked in the comments, with some suggesting she take her talents to Facebook or YouTube for a better split, and others sided with her.

“They can afford to pay streamers more, they choose not to because they have a monopoly,” Overwatch streamer and Twitch partner Heilune wrote. “Eventually they will have to change, not because they care, but because Youtube’s growth is pressuring them to.”

why are people licking twitch’s boots in these comments lmao. they can afford to pay streamers more, they choose not to bc they have a monopoly. eventually they will have to change, not bc they care, but bc youtubes growth is pressuring them to. — heilune (@heilune) November 4, 2021

“The revenue from ad traffic and how many streamers are on this platform should be enough to give more to affiliates,” Guilty Esports founder GE Carlos said in agreement.

I 100% agree with this. The revenue from ad traffic and how many streamers are on this platform should be enough to give more to affiliates. I also do agree that you should NOT go full time until you are ready and can handle possibly the inconsistency of revenue coming in — GE Carlos 🇨🇺 (@GuiltyCEO) November 4, 2021

Others explained how they encourage viewers to use means other than subs to support them.

“I’ve already told everyone that does sub to me to go to Patreon… I mirrored the $ and everything,” another streamer replied. “I added up how much Twitch took from me the whole year I was on it and… It made me sick.”

Dude don’t even get me started lol I’ve been blind to it for way too long snd I do this full time. ESPECIALLY with how much work goes into this. 50% is just ridiculous — ✨Desirae✨ (@DEZirableGamer) November 4, 2021

There’s no telling on if Twitch has any plans to increase streamers’ sub income, but if YouTube and Facebook can keep up the pressure, anything is possible.