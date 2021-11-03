Facebook Gaming takes aim at Twitch by making streamers insane offer

Facebook Gaming has made an offer some Twitch streamers might not be able to refuse, with a limited-time deal.

No matter where you choose to stream, fans have the ability to support you via channel subscriptions. When viewers subscribe to you, you receive roughly half of what they paid and in return, your viewers get ad-free viewing and your personal emotes.

Knowing that Twitch offers creators 50% of the cost of subscribers, Facebook gaming has taken aim at the platform with an insane special offer.

FB is offering a 100% revenue cut for streamers when subscriptions are purchased with Facebook Pay, and until the end of 2021, up to $20 extra with a maximum payment of $10,000.

Facebook takes aim at Twitch

In a blog post, published on November 3, the tech giant shared their new idea of helping streamers grow their subscription businesses. Facebook Gaming is now offering an invite-only program that gives users a bonus on top of their subscription revenue.

“Facebook will pay creators a bonus of $5 – $20 for every new subscriber they get from now until the end of 2021.

“This new bonus program is part of the company’s commitment to invest over $1 billion in creators through 2022,” the company explained. “Creators can earn a bonus of up to $10,000 over the course of the program. It’s invite-only in all 27 markets where the Subscriptions feature is available to creators.”

It goes on to explain that even though they have an ongoing system that gives streamers a full revenue cut from subs, those that are purchased on a mobile device automatically lose 15-30% of their revenue due to the mobile platform taking a cut.

To combat this issue, they have enabled a special portal that allows mobile users to directly pay for subs to their favorite creators — meaning streamers can now get full revenue cut from subscriptions made by mobile users just by sharing a promotional link in their chat.

While Facebook Gaming is far from being the top dog of live-streaming platforms, this will go some way in building their profile in the space.