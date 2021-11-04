Pokimane terrified after almost setting fire to Twitch stream setup

Popular Twitch streamer Pokimane was left shocked after accidentally melting a hole through her streaming equipment during a live broadcast.

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is one of Twitch’s most recognizable and popular broadcasters. The streamer boasts over 8 million followers on the website, and is known for humorous interactions with other influencers and her entertaining gaming streams.

While all sorts of hilarious shenanigans take place during her broadcasts — including that time she helped none other than Doja Cat with technical difficulties — no one expected a fire to nearly break out in Pokimane’s streaming room.

The situation began when Pokimane was attempting to change the color of a powerful light illuminating the background of her broadcast.

Pokimane accidentally melts new streaming equipment

At first, the steamer placed a blue filter over the light with her hands, apparently unable to secure it to the apparatus via other means. “Should I just hold it the whole time?” she joked.

However, the mood quickly changed from fun to frightened after Pokimane seemed to turn up the brightness of the lamp to get a better look at the blue light effect. In increasing the brightness, she also appeared to have amped up the heat coming out of the bulb, as a flash of light and smoke emanated from the filter she was holding.

Letting out a scream, Pokimane quickly removed the filter from the light, showing that a neat hole had been melted into the center of the blue material.

“I melted a hole through it!” she cried. “Oh no! I f**king put a hole in it! Oh my god, that was stinky!”

Crisis averted, the streamer uploaded a clip from the stream to TikTok a few days later, joking that she’d “almost started a fire” while broadcasting live in front of thousands of viewers.

Luckily, Pokimane is alright — although it looks like her poor light filter is permanently out of commission.