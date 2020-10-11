 Twitch streamer uses romance to try and fight parking ticket - Dexerto
Twitch streamer uses romance to try and fight parking ticket

Published: 12/Oct/2020 0:51 Updated: 12/Oct/2020 1:01

by Theo Salaun
Twitch, @JonZherka / FreePik

An IRL Twitch streamer, Jon Zherka, was streaming live when he received a parking ticket and decided he should try to fight it by arguing that his violation was in the name of love and courtship.

Twitch’s IRL streamers are a different breed, and Zherka is no exception. In the unflinching spirit of content creation, Zherka was streaming live, saw a parking officer giving a parking ticket, and decided to try and get the law of the land rescinded.

A former nightclub bouncer in Vancouver, Zherka has built a substantial online following as a confident, socially comfortable personality with a particular tendency for promiscuity. As such, he has worked numerous times with Austin (formerly known as Rajj Patel) and appeared on the Rajjchelor streamer dating show.

Fittingly, then, Zherka’s argument for why he shouldn’t receive a ticket for failing to pay his parking meter was that he didn’t have the time, as he needed to catch up to a girl to try and ask for her number. There’s a plot twist later, but we won’t spoil it for you just yet.

As seen in the clip, Zherka sees an assumed parking officer off-screen and asks them if he got a ticket. The officer delivers the unfortunate news and claims it would be a hefty $47 amount when he asks how much it will set him back.

Politely, Zherka notes that the cost isn’t too high, but asks the officer to “please delete it,” before realizing good manners won’t get the job done in this situation. Thus, he alters strategy and opens up about the true reason for his violation of the law: “I was trying to pick up a thick chick … If I told you I got her number, would you delete that ticket?”

With great power comes great responsibility and the officer stood true to his professional values, denying that a successful courtship by Zherka would have been enough to make him drop the ticket. Then, suspecting something was afoot when Zherka continued to walk on, the officer asks if it’s actually his car that’s been ticketed.

Zherka then reveals as classic an IRL Twitch plot twist as you can get: “Oh, no. I just farm clips.”

Asmongold, Mizkif, Esfand announce new ‘OTK’ streaming org

Published: 12/Oct/2020 1:03

by Bill Cooney
OTK announcement
OTK

Asmongold Esfand Mizkif

Asmongold, Mizkif, and Esfand have joined forces to start a new organization aimed at bringing like-minded content creators together, which they have dubbed ‘OTK’ – or, more formally, ‘One True King.’

The trio are all well-known Twitch personalities in their own right, and are some of the biggest names in World of Warcraft on the site, as well. Joining them as co-founders are fellow streamer Tipsout and former esports host Rich Campbell.

All five of them have worked extensively together during their online careers, which served as both the foundation for their friendship and the new OTK org.

“We came up with this idea of making an org, and building the org around our friends – building the org around friendship in general,” Asmon said in the announcement video below. “We talked about it, we talked about it, we talked about it, that’s all we did.”

WoW will certainly be heavily featured, but the founders made it clear it won’t be the main focus, and that they’re open to all kinds of streamers and content creators getting on board.

OTK has even already recruited a full esports team in an unspecified game, which will be announced on Mizkif’s Twitch channel during a late-night Oct 11 stream.

As we mentioned though, OTK won’t be simply an esports org by itself. At several times, Asmon and other founding members referred to it as a “network” of streamers and content creators who all want to collaborate together, which makes sense, since its full name is actually the “OTK Network.”

More recruits and signings are sure to be announced by OTK and the founders themselves in the weeks to come, so it’s probably wise to keep an eye on their socials and Twitch streams to keep up to date on the latest news.

As for what esport the org could be dipping its toes in to start with, WoW is the obvious choice, but there are plenty of potential games and even more teams that would be happy for a shot with OTK.  For now, all fans can do is watch and wait while this newest entertainment powerhouse lifts off.