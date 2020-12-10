Logo
Twitch streamer trolled after trying to prove she has a boyfriend

Published: 10/Dec/2020 15:55

by Georgina Smith
The persona behind virtual Twitch streamer CodeMiko was pranked on stream after she tried to prove to her dubious chat that she has a boyfriend by calling him, only for him to pretend he was AI software.

When it comes to virtual streamers, the animated characters can seem so lifelike that it can be strange to think about how different the person behind the mask must be, and that can lead to some confusing scenarios.

CodeMiko is a virtual streamer who has become known for the huge scale of interactivity on her streams, with remarkable technology used to breathe life into the pastel personality.

Behind the scenes of it all is the creator nicknamed ‘The Technician,’ who often jumps on at the end of CodeMiko’s streams just to chat to her audience in the classic Just Chatting format.

CodeMiko is a virtual streamer with 50,000 followers on Twitch

In a December 9 stream, the Technician was finishing up a stream, and tried to explain to her viewers that she really does have a boyfriend in real life. One commenter said “stop leading us on and just admit you have a boyfriend,” to which she replied “I do! Chat just won’t believe me! I’m trying!”

“I will call him. I will call him right now. If I call him would you guys believe me?” she suggested. However, while the Technician was expecting to blow away her viewers with concrete proof, her boyfriend Brandon had other ideas in mind.

“Hello. Girlfriend. How was your day?” he replied, in a remarkably realistic AI style voice. The Technician was definitely confused, but laughed along to his fantastic impression. “What the f**k? Brandon, just tell chat that you’re real.”

“Haha. Yes. I am a real boyfriend,” he continued, leaving the streamer in stitches. The chat was loving Brandon’s perfect prank, and he kept persisting with the joke until he decided to switch to a customer service voice instead.

Viewers were definitely amused by the prank, and played along with it by continuing to tease the Technician in the chat, acting as if they still didn’t believe he was actually a real person.

The clip of the brilliant interaction now has over 48,000 views, and there’s no doubt CodeMiko’s viewers will be looking forward to another appearance from Brandon sometime soon.

KaceyTron slams “stupid” decisions from Twitch after Forsen ban

Published: 10/Dec/2020 12:17

by Georgina Smith
Twitch streamer KaceyTron has called out Twitch after they imposed an indefinite ban on fellow streamer Forsen for accidentally showing nudity, saying she “does not trust” the platform with her livelihood.

Hugely popular streaming service Twitch has been under heavy criticism in recent months, particularly due to their crackdowns on the use of copyrighted content in streams.

The threat of looming DMCA strikes have lead many creators like Pokimane and LIRIK completely wiping their channel of old content in order to protect themselves from the harsh regulations.

Many fans and streamers have expressed their dissatisfaction with the operation of the site, and appear to be starting to lose trust in the company.

Forsen is one of the most popular variety streamers on Twitch.

But it’s not just DMCA strikes that are catching streamers out. Popular streamer Forsen was banned on November 26 for unintentionally revealing an inappropriate “horse GIF,” and currently remains “indefinitely” banned on the site.

The treatment of Forsen certainly struck a chord with streamer KaceyTron, who experienced indefinite suspension on the platform earlier this year when she was banned for “hateful conduct” after making a joke about a global crisis. She shared her thoughts about the situation with her viewers live on stream.

“I’m not even like a Forsen fan or a Forsen simp or anything, but just to basically give the troll viewer what they wanted, and hurt someone financially like that for accidentally showing nudity?”

She went on to slam the way the platform approaches bans, saying “Twitch just makes some of the stupidest f***ing decisions ever. And that’s why as soon as the DMCA sh*t started happening, a lot of streamers, they were like ‘oh I’m gonna take the time to go through all of my clips, make sure I get them saved.’ I was like ‘nope, I’m f***ing nuking everything now”

It’s clear that KaceyTron is keeping her wits about her as the wave of bans continues, explaining that “I do not trust these motherf***ers with my livelihood. They never, ever make a good call, ever.”

The next huge Twitch ban never seems to be far around the corner, but whether the dissatisfaction towards Twitch’s guidelines will result in substantial changes to their policy remains to be seen.