The persona behind virtual Twitch streamer CodeMiko was pranked on stream after she tried to prove to her dubious chat that she has a boyfriend by calling him, only for him to pretend he was AI software.

When it comes to virtual streamers, the animated characters can seem so lifelike that it can be strange to think about how different the person behind the mask must be, and that can lead to some confusing scenarios.

CodeMiko is a virtual streamer who has become known for the huge scale of interactivity on her streams, with remarkable technology used to breathe life into the pastel personality.

Behind the scenes of it all is the creator nicknamed ‘The Technician,’ who often jumps on at the end of CodeMiko’s streams just to chat to her audience in the classic Just Chatting format.

In a December 9 stream, the Technician was finishing up a stream, and tried to explain to her viewers that she really does have a boyfriend in real life. One commenter said “stop leading us on and just admit you have a boyfriend,” to which she replied “I do! Chat just won’t believe me! I’m trying!”

Read More: KaceyTron slams Twitch over Forsen ban

“I will call him. I will call him right now. If I call him would you guys believe me?” she suggested. However, while the Technician was expecting to blow away her viewers with concrete proof, her boyfriend Brandon had other ideas in mind.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

“Hello. Girlfriend. How was your day?” he replied, in a remarkably realistic AI style voice. The Technician was definitely confused, but laughed along to his fantastic impression. “What the f**k? Brandon, just tell chat that you’re real.”

“Haha. Yes. I am a real boyfriend,” he continued, leaving the streamer in stitches. The chat was loving Brandon’s perfect prank, and he kept persisting with the joke until he decided to switch to a customer service voice instead.

Viewers were definitely amused by the prank, and played along with it by continuing to tease the Technician in the chat, acting as if they still didn’t believe he was actually a real person.

The clip of the brilliant interaction now has over 48,000 views, and there’s no doubt CodeMiko’s viewers will be looking forward to another appearance from Brandon sometime soon.