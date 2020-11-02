Twitch streamer terrified after man with sword follows her during stream - Dexerto

A Twitch streamer was left thoroughly disturbed after she and her friend were followed by a man with a sword during a Halloween livestream in Japan.

While one of the most popular things for creators to do on stream is play games, a particular genre that has risen in popularity over the years focuses on people streaming while they’re out and about, literally called IRL (In Real Life) streams.

Though naturally, if you walk around outside for long enough you’re bound to bump into something strange, and people always like to take a shot at getting on camera, whether they know who the streamer is or not.

Elliegato was one such streamer who was left rattled when her fun Halloween night in Tokyo turned into a bizarre chase scene, leaving her and her friend freaked out to say the least.

Twitch streamer catches someone lurking behind her

Central Tokyo-based Ellie was out for an evening stroll and some food with one of her friends, but things started getting a tad hectic when people began asking for selfies with her. Slightly confused, she agreed to take pictures with the strangers, but one person in particular caught their eye.

The man was dressed in red with a wonky cap, and appeared to be carrying a sword. As the guy walked along by them, the girls immediately looked concerned, saying “why is this guy following us? Why is he following us?” The man was smiling, and kept a fast pace with the girls who tried to shake off the weird stranger.

As they decided to go a different way, the man keenly changed his direction too, holding his sword up by his side. Every time the girls made a u-turn, the stranger followed without fail, further making them uncomfortable.

Ellie says to her friend “let’s go find your husband” in hopes the man would give up, but he kept up an unnervingly fast pace alongside them. “He’s like fully running and following us,” she said.

It didn’t help that along their escape, several other men spoke to them and touched them inappropriately, making viewers feel even more anxious on the girls’ behalf.

Eventually a kind stranger noticed the girls running from the man, and said he’d help them go to the police, looking just as frantic as the streamers.

Ellie looked extremely distressed by the time the stream ended, the shocking nature of the situation sinking in. It’s not clear who the man was or what he wanted, but it certainly wasn’t a fun experience for the pair who just wanted to enjoy their Halloween evening.