 Twitch streamer terrified after man with sword follows her during stream - Dexerto
Entertainment

Twitch streamer terrified after man with sword follows her during stream

Published: 2/Nov/2020 16:06

by Georgina Smith
Streamer Elligato followed by strange man with sword
Twitch: Elligato

Twitch

A Twitch streamer was left thoroughly disturbed after she and her friend were followed by a man with a sword during a Halloween livestream in Japan.

While one of the most popular things for creators to do on stream is play games, a particular genre that has risen in popularity over the years focuses on people streaming while they’re out and about, literally called IRL (In Real Life) streams.

Though naturally, if you walk around outside for long enough you’re bound to bump into something strange, and people always like to take a shot at getting on camera, whether they know who the streamer is or not.

Twitch streamer Elliegato poses by a wall
Instagram: lili.elliegato
Elliegato is an Australian living in Japan, recording her daily life there.

Elliegato was one such streamer who was left rattled when her fun Halloween night in Tokyo turned into a bizarre chase scene, leaving her and her friend freaked out to say the least.

Twitch streamer catches someone lurking behind her

Central Tokyo-based Ellie was out for an evening stroll and some food with one of her friends, but things started getting a tad hectic when people began asking for selfies with her. Slightly confused, she agreed to take pictures with the strangers, but one person in particular caught their eye.

The man was dressed in red with a wonky cap, and appeared to be carrying a sword. As the guy walked along by them, the girls immediately looked concerned, saying “why is this guy following us? Why is he following us?” The man was smiling, and kept a fast pace with the girls who tried to shake off the weird stranger.

As they decided to go a different way, the man keenly changed his direction too, holding his sword up by his side. Every time the girls made a u-turn, the stranger followed without fail, further making them uncomfortable.

Ellie says to her friend “let’s go find your husband” in hopes the man would give up, but he kept up an unnervingly fast pace alongside them. “He’s like fully running and following us,” she said.

It didn’t help that along their escape, several other men spoke to them and touched them inappropriately, making viewers feel even more anxious on the girls’ behalf.

Eventually a kind stranger noticed the girls running from the man, and said he’d help them go to the police, looking just as frantic as the streamers.

Ellie looked extremely distressed by the time the stream ended, the shocking nature of the situation sinking in. It’s not clear who the man was or what he wanted, but it certainly wasn’t a fun experience for the pair who just wanted to enjoy their Halloween evening.

Entertainment

How to watch TikTok without the ‘For You’ recommendations

Published: 2/Nov/2020 14:34

by Alice Hearing
not for you tiktok tool
bengrosser.com

TikTok

TikTok’s algorithm is often scarily accurate to our interests. It’s like it can read our minds, and that also means it’s incredibly addictive, making it possible to scroll through for hours on end. 

Jokes are often made on the platform about how the algorithm works. TikTokers have made videos demonstrating how if you interact with a video on one theme, there are paths towards other sides of TikTok that you previously never knew about. The algorithm is expertly tailored to your political viewpoints, interests, nationality, and even sexuality.

But, have you ever wondered what the app’s home page would look like without the algorithm? It’s now possible to see a completely uncurated view of the app with a new tool created by tech-wizard Benjamin Grosser.

Benjamin has created an “automated confusion system” tool called Not For You. He says it is “designed to mislead TikTok’s video recommendation algorithm, making it possible to see how TikTok feels when it’s no longer made ‘for you.’”

Not For You by Benjamin Grosser
bengrosser.com
It is possible to see a running feed of the code as you use the tool

How does it work?

“Not For You” finds the other sides of TikTok you wouldn’t normally watch by clicking on videos and hashtags to find all the other nooks and crannies. Benjamin says the system is designed to “reveal those videos its content moderators suppress.”

He adds that its purpose is to make the app less addictive, and to “steer users away from feeling like the best path to platform success is through mimicry and conformity.”

“Not For You aims to defuse the filter bubbles produced by algorithmic feeds and the risks such feeds pose for targeted disinformation and voter manipulation.”

How to use the tool

  1. You can run the tool by downloading the browser extension on Firefox or Chrome for OS.
  2. Open up TikTok’s “For You” page on your browser, and the tool should automatically start once you begin watching videos. On Firefox you’ll need to enable media autoplay.
  3. The tool’s creator recommends creating a test account, warning that the app’s bot detectors could place your account in “TikTok Jail” for a matter of hours or days. He also suggests only running the extension for an hour or so a day
  4. To see how the tool works in real-time, you can watch the text reporting output, by opening a “console” using Option+⌘+K (use J for Chrome), or Shift+CTRL+J (on Windows/Linux)
  5. To stop the extension from running, close the tab with TikTok, or click the #nfy icon in the extensions area and switch the ‘Yes’ to ’No’ under ‘Confuse TikTok?’

Ben Grosser describes himself as an artist focusing on the cultural, social, and political effects of software. His other projects include “Instagram Demetricator” which hides every like, view and follower count on the platform, and “Go Rando” which changes every “like” you use on Facebook to a random reaction.