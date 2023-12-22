Twitch streamer panics as strange man won’t leave her alone

Twitch streamer Lydia Violet was in the middle of an IRL broadcast when a strange guy kept following her around, causing her to visibly panic as she tried to get away from him.

Lydia Violet is a popular streamer on Twitch, where she boasts over 300K followers.

On December 21, Lydia was broadcasting some IRL winter festivities and decided to visit an ice skating rink.

At the rink, a man approached her to talk, saying he “wanted to say hi” and introducing himself as ‘Ryan,’ claiming he’d been “watching Twitch” when she’d asked him if he was tuning into her stream. The two got to chatting and he offered to teach her some skating tips.

Twitch streamer's uncomfortable interaction with strange man goes viral

Twitch streamer’s uncomfortable interaction with strange man goes viral

However, he actually left the rink — but returned about twenty minutes later to catch up, revealing that he’d quit his job and moved to the UK from Florida. After they had a short ‘race’ on the ice, Lydia thanked Ryan for his time and attempted to end the interaction… but he kept hanging around and even asked for her number.

Lydia claimed she “didn’t have a number” because she had “two phones,” in an apparent attempt to get out of the interaction. It was at this point that Lydia appeared to be uncomfortable with the situation, saying she wanted to “peepo run out of here” — but Ryan continued to follow her into the lobby.

At this point, Lydia asked her chat if they wanted her to continue skating or go elsewhere, with some viewers claiming the guy was “lowkey stalking” and others saying, “go away Ryan.”

He then asked, “Would it be weird if I stuck around?”

“You can do whatever you want, I don’t mind,” she answered. After struggling with her skate, he helped her to tighten it on her foot, and she returned to the ice, during which Ryan followed her the whole time.

When they finally began leaving the rink, Lydia claimed she was “going to meet up with my boyfriend now.” But that didn’t seem to dissuade him, as he continued to follow her outside. He continued asking her questions about her boyfriend and even said he’d come along since she “invited” him.

“Ryan, I really need to be off, I’m sorry,” she said. What followed was an uncomfortable series of moments between the two where Lydia attempted to end the conversation and walk away — but each time she switched directions, he would follow, even when she made it glaringly obvious she wanted to go.

Throughout this interaction, Lydia continued making comments about her ‘boyfriend,’ saying he was “possessive” and “took lots of steroids.” Ryan wasn’t put off and continued to follow her across town, seemingly undeterred by her obvious efforts to flee.

Finally, the two ran into some security guards, and Lydia asked one of them if she could “go with” her. Even though the guard escorted her away, he continued to follow at a distance, causing the guard to ask some questions about what had happened.

Lydia said that he “hadn’t done anything wrong” but that she wanted to “be on my own for now.” She also claimed that she “didn’t want the police” to get involved.

Luckily, she was able to get away from the guy, but police were eventually called and Lydia was asked to stay on the scene to answer questions. The security guard claimed that Ryan wouldn’t “be on this estate ever again,” and that he was “banned” from the property henceforth.

Thus far, Violet has yet to post about the situation to her social media accounts, but viewers were relived that she was able to get help and make an escape.