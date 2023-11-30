Twitch streamer exposes stalker who has been following him for months

Fitness streamer Spoachie was shocked when he finally caught his stalker of 4 months on camera while he was broadcasting live from a shop in Taiwan.

IRL streaming has continued to thrive on Twitch since it was first introduced, which shows content creators broadcasting their everyday activities around the world.

Similar to normal life, this has proven to have many risks, especially when you are filming yourself in public to thousands of viewers. Whether it’s pickpocketing thieves, heated confrontations, arrests , or stalking, IRL streaming comes with various dangers that can derail a stream.

Article continues after ad

During a stream on November 30, 2023, a fitness streamer in Taiwan was broadcasting live when he suddenly filmed and caught his stalker of 4 months in a chilling moment.

Article continues after ad

Streamer catches 4-month stalker during IRL Twitch stream

Twitch streamer Spoachie has often streamed himself IRL going about his days with content centered around fitness and wellbeing.

This was no different as part one of his broadcasts, however, after sitting down at a shop in Taiwan while talking to his viewers he soon realized a man he recognized was following him.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“Oh, Jesus Christ. Hey, everyone, want to meet my stalker? My stalker is right here, look,” as he panned the camera around to face a man staring at him and dressed in full fitness gear.

“There he is, I told you guys he followed me in, there you are guys. You didn’t believe me, here he is. That’s my boy, live on stream my stalker has followed me into the family mart,” Spoachie added.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The alleged stalker, that fans claim has been following him for 4 months, then got closer while still staring directly at the streamer before sitting in front of him on the next table along.

“We’re going to get the f**k out of here because I am not going to do my stream here,” he said to his viewers before leaving to head back to his home.

The IRL Twitch streamer further explained the man had been following him for a while, but it “doesn’t usually happen on stream. But he’s not on stream. I don’t think he’s following me via my stream. I think he found me just on the streets and now become obsessed.”

Article continues after ad