Twitch streamer terrified after home intruders threaten him with gun

Published: 4/Dec/2020 12:48 Updated: 4/Dec/2020 14:38

by Alice Hearing
Jaykirky streamer broken into live on stream
Twitch: Jaykirky

Twitch streamer Jaykirky’s home broken into and he was threatened with various weapons all while he was streaming Resident Evil in the early hours of the morning on December 4. 

Streaming on Twitch can be a dangerous venture given that anything and everything, can happen while you’re live. Typically, it’s only IRL [in-real life] streamers who have to worry about someone ruining their stream, but someones, something can go awry while a streamer in their home.

In the case of UK-based streamer Jaykirky, he was streaming Resident Evil in the hours early of the morning on December 4, while he heard a bang coming from nearby. The streamer was initially confused, but when he went to investigate, the sounds of smashing glass and shouting could be heard, all while the stream continued to run – leaving his viewers to hear everything, which startled a few of them.

A couple of minutes later, a clearly shaken Jay sat back down at his computer with his hood up, looking back behind him. With a very shaky voice, he explains to his terrified viewers what has just happened.

He says “someone smashed my window…the guy had a f***ing machete..I can’t call the police because they just pointed the gun at my head…it’s 5 o’clock in the morning, I don’t know what to do.” He said he thought it was his neighbors, adding that he lived in a dodgy apartment complex.

Jay explained that he was confronted by a man wearing a balaclava who had broken through his window. The streamer tried to head to the door in order to escape, but there were two more people outside waiting for him.

The streamer said that the intruder had asked him not to say anything, while another intruder held a machete. However, they realized that they were in the wrong place, and Jaykirky was not the person they were looking for. “I thought I was going to die,” he added, clearly shaken by what had happened.

The intruders eventually left, with the streamer unharmed but clearly in shock and tearful as he told viewers he didn’t intend to stay at his flat and that he is thankful he is still alive. The streamer also explained that he is now safe and choosing his next options wisely, taking into account the terrifying situation that had just unfolded.

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.