Twitch streamer terrified after home intruders threaten him with gun

Twitch streamer Jaykirky’s home broken into and he was threatened with various weapons all while he was streaming Resident Evil in the early hours of the morning on December 4.

Streaming on Twitch can be a dangerous venture given that anything and everything, can happen while you’re live. Typically, it’s only IRL [in-real life] streamers who have to worry about someone ruining their stream, but someones, something can go awry while a streamer in their home.

In the case of UK-based streamer Jaykirky, he was streaming Resident Evil in the hours early of the morning on December 4, while he heard a bang coming from nearby. The streamer was initially confused, but when he went to investigate, the sounds of smashing glass and shouting could be heard, all while the stream continued to run – leaving his viewers to hear everything, which startled a few of them.

A couple of minutes later, a clearly shaken Jay sat back down at his computer with his hood up, looking back behind him. With a very shaky voice, he explains to his terrified viewers what has just happened.

He says “someone smashed my window…the guy had a f***ing machete..I can’t call the police because they just pointed the gun at my head…it’s 5 o’clock in the morning, I don’t know what to do.” He said he thought it was his neighbors, adding that he lived in a dodgy apartment complex.

Jay explained that he was confronted by a man wearing a balaclava who had broken through his window. The streamer tried to head to the door in order to escape, but there were two more people outside waiting for him.

The streamer said that the intruder had asked him not to say anything, while another intruder held a machete. However, they realized that they were in the wrong place, and Jaykirky was not the person they were looking for. “I thought I was going to die,” he added, clearly shaken by what had happened.

The intruders eventually left, with the streamer unharmed but clearly in shock and tearful as he told viewers he didn’t intend to stay at his flat and that he is thankful he is still alive. The streamer also explained that he is now safe and choosing his next options wisely, taking into account the terrifying situation that had just unfolded.