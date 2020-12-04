Logo
Twitch streamer’s kendama trick goes badly wrong

Published: 4/Dec/2020 12:30

by Georgina Smith
Streamer CruzRivas laughs next to the Twitch logo
CruzRivas

Twitch streamer CruzRivas was caught in a hilarious blunder on stream, showing off his skills on a wooden kendama toy when the ball went awry in a painful looking conclusion, leaving him in fits of laughter.

For many viewers, one of the best things about live streaming is that there’s no way to cut out those wild or embarrassing moments. Some of the most hilarious clips on the internet have come out of wacky things that end up happening while live.

In the past, streamers have been captured being attacked by a rogue goose, and being farted at by an elephant, which have people in the chat quickly rushing to clip the bizarre situation.

But some of the most brilliant moments happen inside the home, as streamer CruzRivas proved.

Twitch streamer CruzRivas looks at his phone
Instagram: cruzrivas
CruzRivas is relatively new to the world of streaming, having set up his channel in October 2020

A cool trick quickly ends in disaster

He decided to take his gaming content old school by showing his skills with a kendama. A kendama is a traditional Japanese toy made up of a wooden sculpture and a ball. CruzRivas looked effortlessly cool as he spun the toy around, swapping between the cup and the ball with ease.

Although things quickly went downhill when the ball spun out of control and smacked him square in the face.

He immediately let out a half-laugh half-cry and threw himself face down on his bed, with the chat losing it straight away over the slip-up.

The streamer took it well, however, immediately in fits of laughter along with the chat. “Oh my God that f***ing hurt. Oh my God. Chat I’ve never done that in my life.” He went on to say: “I’m so embarrassed I don’t even want to talk anymore.”

Though the embarrassment didn’t stop him from pulling up the clip right after and watching it together with his viewers.

While he showed that he’d ended up with a raised bump on his eyebrow, CruzRivas seemed to take the incident in light spirits, and it certainly proved to be an unintentional highlight of the stream.

Fortnite

xQc slams Fortnite’s competitive changes as “unfair” in Season 5

Published: 4/Dec/2020 11:56

by Alex Garton
xQc

Fortnite Season 5

Twitch streamer Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has slammed the current state of Fortnite’s competitive arena mode and the casual features it includes. 

The release of Fortnite’s Season 5 has brought a wealth of changes and new content for players to check out. These new features include new NPC’s, dialogue, and side missions which have been added to both the standard and competitive mode.

Epic’s decision to add these extra features to Fortnite’s competitive mode has displeased certain members of the community. Twitch personality xQc has voiced his opinion on the matter in a heated rant whilst streaming.

Epic Games
Members of the Fortnite community argue unnecessary features ruin the competitive mode.

xQc criticizes Fortnite’s competitive mode in rant

Everybody enjoys checking out new features in games, especially when it’s as exciting as a new season in Fortnite. New dialogue, music, and NPC’s all assist in making gameplay more immersive and fun, but should they be added into a game’s competitive mode?

That’s the ongoing debate taking place in the Fortnite community as Epic has opted to add all of Season 5’s new features to the competitive mode. This had led to members of the community arguing that these features water down the competitive nature of arena matches.

Twitch personality xQc has expressed his view on the topic, slamming Fortnite’s competitive mode in a rant on stream: “how is that I queue for a competitive game mode and there is quests to do, there’s bots, there’s side missions… I queued to play against players.”

As you can see, it’s obvious xQc isn’t the biggest fan of the new features added to competitive.

A competitive mode should provide players with an environment in which skill determines a victor. Therefore, it’s easy to see why members of the Fortnite community are frustrated that these features are being added to arena matches.

A solution offered by xQc is to clearly establish a casual and competitive mode: “I feel a lot of the time this game tries to bridge competitive and casual at the same time… that’s unfair to people who only care about competitive.”

Currently, casual and competitive receive the same features so it’s difficult to establish a difference between the two.

This is certainly an issue Epic may have to address if the community continues to complain about the cluttered state of the game’s competitive mode.