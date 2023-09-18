Twitch streamer nearly throws up after finding trash in KFC burger

An IRL Twitch streamer in Germany was left gagging after a bite of her KFC burger resulted in a mouthful of “trash”.

Despite their specialty being food not drama, KFC has nonetheless gained some notoriety for making headlines over the years.

From workers throwing cups of water to the fast food chain offering Diablo 4 beta access in return for a specific sandwich purchase, there’s certainly been a fair share of noteworthy moments.

However, their latest antics nearly caused an IRL Twitch streamer to throw up after she discovered “trash” in the burger she was halfway done eating.

Twitch streamer Hazu, who goes by ‘hazunats’ online, was attending Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany when she stopped to eat at a KFC outlet. Livestreaming the dining experience, Hazu had to stop halfway through eating her burger after she discovered a ball of paper in her food.

Pulling it out of her mouth, Hazu said, “I got trash from the burger. Just give me a second. I’m trying to calm down here. Yeah, it’s real!”

The “trash” appeared to be a scrunched-up receipt, with Hazu gagging after she realized what she had almost eaten.

“I think it’s a revenge thing because I asked them to remake it,” Hazu said. When she asked to speak to a manager, however, he dismissed her claims saying it was “not possible”.

Hazu rejected the manager’s offer for a new burger, telling her viewers instead that she would be emailing KFC about the incident.

“I can’t believe that. I am so pissed,” Hazu said after leaving the restaurant, before realizing she had forgotten her jacket. Forced to return to the outlet, the manager followed Hazu and continued to deny her claims until she was finally able to leave the restaurant.

