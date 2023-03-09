KFC is giving out Diablo 4 beta access to anyone who orders a double down

Fast food chain KFC is offering Diablo 4 beta access to those who purchase a Double Down sandwich; the beta kicks off on March 17.

In preparation for the long-awaited Diablo 4, Blizzard Entertainment plans on hosting two betas later this month.

The first of such sessions will constitute an early access beta that lasts from Friday, March 17 through Sunday, March 19. Meanwhile, the open beta will run from Friday, March 24 to Sunday, March 26.

Diablo players who want to enter the early access session need only to pre-order the game. Interestingly, ordering off the KFC menu serves as another way of securing an early access code.

Article continues after ad

How to enter Diablo 4’s early access beta via KFC purchase

KFC has announced an offer so fingerlickin’ good that Diablo fans won’t want to miss it. Starting today, March 9, KFC is giving away early access beta codes to customers who purchase the Double Down sandwich. (Notably, this is the sandwich that replaces buns with two pieces of fried chicken.)

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

To secure a code, customers must order the Double Down in the KFC app or on the restaurant’s official website.

Diablo 4 and KFC make for an interesting beta-related collaboration but it’s not the first time Blizzard’s partnered with a fast food chain for the upcoming title.

For example, Burger King Japan ran a Diablo 4 promo just a few months ago, with a Double Whopper named after Lilith. The Lilith Spicy Tomato Double Whopper came in the form of a double-meat burger with cheese and spicy sauce.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard’s partnership with KFC means there’s now a Diablo-themed promo for the chicken lovers out there.