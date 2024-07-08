Twitch streamer has lunch stolen during “evil” seagull attack in Venice

A Twitch streamer hoping to enjoy her lunch on the banks of Venice’s canals instead fell victim to a “crazy” seagull attack.

Half Thai, half French IRL streamer Keth, who goes by ‘justketh‘ on Twitch, frequently shares her travels and adventures with her 77,600 followers.

Most recently, this led Keth to visit Italy for the first time in early July, alongside fellow content creator and Twitch streamer ‘Karii‘. The pair made their way from Milan to Venice, also known as the “city of bridges”.

After buying a ham salad roll and sitting by one of the city’s iconic canals to eat, Keth was hit by a flurry of seagulls hoping to steal a bite.

Article continues after ad

At first unimpressed to discover her food had gotten “wet”, Keth unsuspectingly held up the roll for her chat to see, stating, “It’s not bad I guess.”

Only seconds later, a seagull’s perfectly aimed dive resulted in it grabbing a beakful of ham and knocking over Keth’s camera in the process.

Article continues after ad

As the Twitch streamer screamed out in surprise, attempting to protect her food while returning her camera upright, more gulls landed to join in on the feast. Keth ultimately accepted defeat, dropping the roll for the birds’ enjoyment.

It didn’t take long for them to consume everything, Keth taken aback as amused locals checked up on her. Laughing afterward, Keth confirmed she was ok following the “evil” attack.

Article continues after ad

“That’s some incredible fly-by accuracy,” one viewer commented in a Reddit thread sharing the incident. Another joked that Keth “never stood a chance” against the determined scavengers.

“Seagulls are so damn smart man, and they have incredible aim,” a third said in response to someone calling Keth’s decision to “eat something outside in Venice” a “rookie mistake”. They went on to share their own experience of having food stolen by the “smart little f***ers.”

One thing is for sure, Keth will likely be a little more careful when going to consume her next meal in the famous canal city.

Article continues after ad