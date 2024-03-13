Twitch streamer stunned by insanely cheap prices at Chinese McDonald’s

A Twitch streamer was left stunned after seeing how cheap McDonald’s prices are in China in comparison to the United States, sparking a viral conversation online.

McDonald’s is currently facing a boycott as fast food fans flock to other eateries like Taco Bell and even Chili’s in protest of the Golden Arches’ increasingly expensive prices.

In fact, the chain is even charging $18 for a Big Mac combo in some areas, leaving customers frustrated despite the CEO’s promises to focus on affordability in the coming year.

However, it looks like McDonald’s is charging far less for meals in other countries, as one Twitch streamer was shocked to learn during a recent broadcast.

Twitch streamer shocked over insanely cheap meal at Chinese McDonald’s

Korean Twitch streamer ‘May5w’ was broadcasting IRL in China with a group of friends when they came upon a McDonald’s advertisement that left their jaws on the floor.

The poster claimed that customers could nab an eye-popping deal of a bucket of chicken, four burgers, four drinks, fries, and pies for just ten dollars.

“Look at this! Oh my god!” May’s friend exclaimed. “This is only ten dollars! You get a bucket of chicken, four drinks, four burgers, fries, and pies? That’s crazy cheap!”

A clip taken from May’s stream went viral online, sparking a debate about the increasing cost of fast food in America versus the cheaper prices they’re seeing overseas.

“Just got a large fry yesterday in America and it cost like $4.50. We get ripped off here tbh,” one commenter wrote.

“American here, and I will say there were times I craved McD’s and the new prices have made me change my mind,” another wrote. “There’s one good positive for inflation.”

Others claim that McDonald’s prices are so low in China due to the chain attempting to emulate the hype around KFC, one of the most popular fast food chains in the country.

“The reason is because KFC is the best-selling fast food chain in China, and they want to emulate KFC to boost sales,” a viewer posited.

Whatever the case may be, it’s clear that customers are fed up with McDonald’s surging prices in America — so much so that they’re sharing ways to cook up the chain’s tasty treats at home to save a buck.