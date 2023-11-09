Checker’s customer left horrified after biting into burger in the dark

A customer who visited fast food chain Checkers was horrified when she bit into her sandwich in the dark, and has gone viral after the incident, with viewers equally shocked.

In a video uploaded on TikTok, a woman was disgusted after she began to eat her Checker’s burger in the dark.

She’d eaten half of the sandwich before she realized that something was amiss with her burger. In the video, which has since gained over 790,000 views, she displays the burger in question.

She explains, “I’ve been sitting here, peacefully, eating this burger,” while she appears to retch intermittently. “Yall, it wasn’t tasting right,” she proclaims.

When she switched the light on, however, she was horrified to discover that the chicken burger was completely raw. She holds up the burger for viewers to see, which is completely pink inside. “I done ate half,” she says, clearly shaken by the incident.

Viewers were quick to jump to the woman’s defense. One of the top comments reads, “Baby, that’s a lawsuit.” Another concurred, “Girl if you don’t collect a check from that company.”

Others were concerned for her health, commenting on the woman’s visible nausea: “The sweat from trying to hold it in baaaaby I hate throwing up,” another urged, “Fren’ throw that up before you get sick.”

The woman replied to the comments, saying “I s**t half my body weight the next morning.”

People were desperate to know the location of the Checker’s the woman received the uncooked burger from, asking “Which location was this from so I’ll know not to go there? Cus’ no ma’am!!”

Checkers, however, have yet to respond to the incident.

In related news, McDonald’s has also come under fire, after a British mom found a horrifying item in her son’s Happy Meal.