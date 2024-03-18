Wendy’s customer “threw up” in car after burger apparently tasted of urine

A customer who took a late-night run to Wendy’s before it closed claims they threw up in their car after their burger tasted suspicious — and they claim their terrible experience may have involved human urine.

The customer threw up all over their car whilst they were driving because their burger had reportedly been tampered with, in the worst way possible.

Being a janitor, the customer claims that they know human urine when they smell it and were horrified to find it in their burger.

An unwelcome late-night surprise at Wendy’s

After finishing their shift at 11.40pm, the janitor decided to head to Wendy’s for a late-night meal before a 30 minute drive home. Having reportedly worked in food service before, they knew that the staff at Wendy’s might not be pleased with a customer coming in 20 minutes before the store closed at midnight.

Tasting Table An added ingredient made this Wendy’s trip terrible

The customer claims that because of their experiences in the industry, they were, “Extra-nice knowing she (the server) wasn’t happy to see me this close to closing.”

After ordering a Biggie Bag and heading off on their drive home, the customer began to eat their meal in the car and was thoroughly enjoying it, until they opened up their burger.

They allege that, “It tasted and smelled like human p*ss. And remember, I work janitorial so I know what that smells like.” Surprisingly though, the customer continued to eat their burger despite their concerns, because they were really hungry after a long shift.

They claim that they were halfway through the burger, when they started to feel “super sick.”

They then proceeded to “puke” all over their dashboard after eating the burger with the alleged human urine in it. They stated that they typed out their original post while sitting in a car park after having cleaned their car which still smelt of vomit after the explosive incident.

Although the customer was never able to get to the bottom of what happened, they said that they are “sworn off fast food for a long time.”

Although there is no way to prove that the burger had actual urine in it or if it just tasted a little funky, given this customer’s career, it’s probably not something they were expecting to smell so clearly in their food.