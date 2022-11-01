Twitch streamer LuluLuvely leaves NRG after 3 year partnership

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at [email protected]

LuluLuvely, a streamer with over 1 million followers on Twitch, has chosen not to re-sign with NRG after her three-year partnership with the organization.

LuluLuvely has made a name for herself through her time with NRG, gradually becoming one of the biggest streamers on Twitch. She has 1.3 million followers on her Twitch channel alone, with a large presence on Twitter and YouTube as well.

She’s known as an incredibly strong Apex Legends player, with a number of highlight reels and big moments showing off her high level of mechanical skill. And, while she’s taken a break from Apex as of late, she still excels at other FPS games like Overwatch 2.

Now, after spending years signed with NRG, Lulu has decided to go independent.

LuluLuvely leaves NRG after 3 year partnership with the org

Following aceu choosing to leave NRG, Lulu has also left the organization. Both streamers spent 3 years with NRG, and were known primarily for streaming Apex Legends.

LuluLuvely went live a short time after the announcement that she’d be leaving, and she had a Twitch command devoted to explaining the move. It reads as follows.

“Lulu is no longer in NRG! She has decided to go solo on a new adventure!”

According to some of the questions answered on stream and her message to curious viewers, she’s viewing this as an opportunity to grow outside of being represented by NRG.

She seemed optimistic about her future, and explained some of the possible upsides and downsides of leaving NRG on stream.

When asked about her plans for the future and whether or not she’d consider joining another organization, Lulu was open to new opportunities at some point. Just not right now. “I wouldn’t be opposed to joining another org in the future. But, for now, I’m doing my own thing.”

She also talked a bit about some of the downsides of being with an organization, with the biggest one being that she didn’t have full control over who can sponsor her.

“The main downside is that you lose a lot of your sponsor categories. Not like a lot, but… they do block some sponsors.”