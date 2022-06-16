LuluLuvely explains why she’s thinking about quitting Apex Legends forever

Popular Twitch streamer LuluLuvely has explained why she’s considering saying “farewell” to Apex Legends and quitting the game forever – although hasn’t made her mind up yet.

With over 1.3 million followers on Twitch and a dedicated fanbase of viewers who tune into every single stream, LuluLuvely is one of the most popular personalities in the Apex Legends community.

Known for her incredible mechanics and accuracy with the powerful Kraber, you can guarantee Lulu is causing havoc in the Outlands whenever you join her stream. Unfortunately, that may not be the case forever, as recently she’s expressed a desire to quit Apex as she’s simply not enjoying the game as much anymore.

Complaining about the lack of content and persistent problems in Ranked, Lulu has revealed that she’s finally considering a “farewell” to Respawn’s battle royale.

LuluLuvely reveals she might quit Apex Legends

During her June 16 stream, Lulu decided to take a break from Apex and speak directly to her chat about how she’s feeling about the current state of the game.

Taking her viewers by surprise, Lulu revealed that she wants to go to the upcoming Apex LAN event, but she also wants it to be her “farewell” to Respawn’s battle royale.

As it’s the main title she streams on Twitch, quitting Apex would be a huge decision for Lulu and she admitted it’d be extremely hard to “completely walk away”.

Of course, this news sparked a lot of questions from her chat asking about why she wasn’t enjoying Apex anymore.

Lulu responded by saying that whether you play PUBS or Ranked, the game feels like a “struggle” and it’s almost impossible to have fun unless you have a premade group.

Not only that, she voiced her frustration about the lack of “content” and the broken custom lobbies, which all result in her having no motivation to jump on and play. She even said Apex is not good “for business,” as a full-time content creator.

“It’s not enjoyable, it’s not fun, it’s not fun, there’s no content, there’s nothing to do on Apex, you can either struggle in Ranked or struggle in PUBS, pick your struggle.”

Although the Apex community will certainly be sad to see Lulu go if she does decide to quit, it’s safe to say she’s not the only one growing tired of the direction that the game is heading.

It’s obvious a lot of players are not satisfied with the core gameplay experience, with the primary complaint being the poor matchmaking affecting the overall balance of lobbies.

Respawn may be considering solutions to address this problem, or they could risk losing players who have run out of patience waiting for a solution.