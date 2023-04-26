KiaraaKitty banned from Twitch for the second time in 2023

Popular IRL Twitch streamer KiaraaKitty has been handed another suspension from the platform, her second this year and her sixth time overall.

KiaraaKitty typically streams IRL (in real life), often while traveling around the world. She has thousands of loyal viewers, but also many critics, mainly due to a 2021 controversy when she was accused of scamming seven people, which she denies.

She has also been subject to numerous suspensions from Twitch itself, the most recent in January, when she was banned for sexual content after performing squats on stream with her back to the camera.

On April 25, Kiaraa was handed yet another ban, although the reason is not yet confirmed.

Why was KiaraaKitty banned from Twitch?

KiaraaKitty’s channel is currently unavailable on Twitch, although the ban is not permanent.

The exact cause of the ban has not been revealed by Kiaraa, and Twitch itself will never comment on community guidelines violations, however, there are some theories about what caused this latest ban.

The most likely, according to viewers, is that Kiaraa was banned for applying oil to her chest, while showing and discussing it on stream.

Twitch’s community guidelines on sexually suggestive content prohibit “Content or camera focus on breasts, buttocks, or pelvic region, including poses that deliberately highlight these elements.”

While Kiaraa is banned, she continues to produce content on TikTok and OnlyFans, and is encouraging fans to engage with her content on those platforms. She has been critical of Twitch in the past as a result of previous bans.

Receiving multiple bans can lead to an indefinite suspension, Twitch says.