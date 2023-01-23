Twitch bans KiaraaKitty for fourth time after latest stream

Twitch streamer KiaraaKitty has been suspended from the platform again, her fourth ban since 2020. The cause of the ban is believed to be due to breaking sexual content guidelines during her January 22 stream.

KiaraaKitty is a popular streamer, with over 300,000 followers on her Twitch channel, as well as being featured in the top 0.1% of most popular creators on OnlyFans.

However, her content has landed her in hot water with the platform a handful of times in the past. She also faced backlash over accusations she scammed several men, which she denied.

On January 22, her account was hit with another suspension. The exact length of the ban is unknown, but KiaraaKitty has posted several messages to her fans suggesting that she will be focusing on other platforms like TikTok moving forward.

Article continues after ad

In her Discord, Kiaraa said: “Hi everyone. I’m banned. Good things come to an end. At least that was a good last stream. So no regrets. Thank you for the journey”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Describing it as her “last stream”, fans are concerned that the ban may be permanent, although this doesn’t appear to be the case, as her channel is still partnered, although unavailable at the moment.

A few hours later, Kiaraa updated fans again, asking them to support her TikTok: “I’m gonna go live there,” she said.

The exact cause of the ban is not confirmed, but a viral clip shows Kiaraa doing squats on stream with her back facing the camera, in violation of Twitch’s sexual content & nudity guidelines.

Article continues after ad

Kiaraa’s previous ban was in March 2021, after a hot tub stream where one of her guests had a wardrobe malfunction.