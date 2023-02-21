Twitch streamer Keffals hits back at hate amid struggles with addiction

Twitch streamer Keffals has hit back at hate comments in a series of tweets revealing her struggles with substance addiction.

With over 54,000 followers on her Twitch channel and thousands more across social media, it’s safe to say that Keffals is a popular name for many.

She’s also been a part of a bit of controversy over the last year or so, going back and forth with Destiny and dealing with multiple swatting incidents. After the first swatting incident, Keffals started a GoFundMe to raise money for moving expenses, amassing over $100k in the process.

Now, Keffals has hit back at hate comments in a series of tweets revealing her struggles with drug addiction.

Article continues after ad

Keffals reveals struggles with addiction

Keffals made her post on February 19, which has been seen over 800,000 times.

“Regardless of how you feel about me, addiction is a disease. no one chooses to struggle with substance abuse and it has been a lifelong struggle for me. shaming people for it and mocking people for it does not encourage them to get help and get better. please do better,” she said.

“the stigma around addiction has made it hard for me to open up about it. but I am now seeing people mock me for it.”

Keffals went on to call out people bashing her for using drugs in the replies and quote tweets of her post and revealed she’s looking into inpatient rehab to get help.

Article continues after ad

She added: “When I flesh out my thoughts, I’ll post a video going into detail about all of this and the struggles that I’ve been having. This will be my last tweet for a while. Thank you to everyone who supported me. I love you all.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Since the post went live, there have been fans and other creators who have speculated that the creator may have used the money raised on GoFundMe for drugs and that Keffals should address the allegations.

Streamer ChudLogic reacted to her messages about addiction and was among those questioning her use of the funds.

Article continues after ad

Others took to Twitter to share their thoughts, with many continuing to speculate that Keffals misused the money raised on GoFundMe.

She hasn’t responded to the comments as of the time of writing, but we’ll be sure to update you if she does.

In the meantime, head over to our entertainment section for more news and other viral stories.