Twitch streamer Justaminx hits back at bizarre allegations over a kiss

Twitch streamer Justaminx has responded to allegations of sexual assault, following a live stream kiss.

Justaminx has entertained millions of viewers, with her frequent Just Chatting and gaming streams over the years. Beginning her content creation journey back in 2016, she has managed to rack up a staggering 1.3 million followers on her Twitch page.

Over on YouTube, she continues to create content on the EGIRL REJECTS channel, as well as her own. Dabbling in a variety of games like GTA, Roblox, and Minecraft, the creator continues to enjoy huge success.

Streaming with a group of her friends, it seems members of the streamer’s community have concerns with Justaminx’s behavior.

Justaminx responds to kiss allegations

Enjoying a stream with a group of friends, everything was going pretty well. In a spontaneous moment, Justaminx planted a kiss on her friend Puffy. While Puffy’s initial reaction was that of brief shock, the following moments show her to be un-phased by Justaminx’s display of affection.

Despite Puffy’s dismissal of the kiss, people who watched the stream live aren’t fully convinced this was an act of consensual PDA.

The clip of minx and puffy’s kiss 😌 pic.twitter.com/GP6sXN2Qza — ||Cosyఌ||𖠌 (@MinimumLove_) August 23, 2021

Justaminx later took to Twitter to address the situation, as she was unaware problems had started to arise. “You’re invalidating people who have actually gone through such trauma” she preached in regards to reporting on serious issues.

//TW SA The fact I got accused of SA last night is disgusting. I don't care how much you hate me, spreading shit like that is not ok. You're invalidating people who have actually gone through such trauma. People are fucked in the head man — minx (@MinxMore) August 23, 2021

However, despite Justaminx’s clarification on the situation, the response to the clip has produced disgruntled responses.

isnt puffy engaged??🤨🤨 — mars! (@marsworld__) August 23, 2021

Following the escalation in responses, a fan of Puffy and Justaminx provided some more details on the events that transpired. “Minx didn’t randomly kiss Puffy without consent! They were discussing the kiss before this clip started!” explained the fan to other commenters.

Discussed as a dare between the friends during the stream, the kiss was mentioned comically between Puffy and Justaminx beforehand.