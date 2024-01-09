Twitch streamer “pays” mod by letting him sniff her underwear

The Twitch mod who went viral for awkwardly kissing his streamer is making waves again after getting to sniff her underwear as “payment.”

January has already been a wild one on Twitch. Despite banning the “implied nudity” meta, there’s been no shortage of controversy and drama.

In a bizarre moment, Twitch star ‘supcaitlin’ ended up kissing her moderator ‘Dilly’ as a stream goal and the awkward smooch took the community by storm, amassing hundreds of thousands of views.

The on-stream shenanigans didn’t end there, however, as the duo upped the ante and are once again going viral, this time for letting the mod sniff and keep her underwear.

Streamer “pays” moderator with her underwear in viral clip

In a video uploaded to X by Jake Lucky, supcaitlin handed Dilly a pair of her underwear, remarking how she had only “washed one panty.”

After holding the undergarment up to his nose and taking a whiff, Dilly claimed it smelled like “the game” and tried to hand it back to the streamer.

“Do you want to keep it?” she asked. “You can bring it home.”

Not wanting to turn down the gift, Dilly tucked it into his shirt, leaving the streamer-moderator duo to high-five and chime in together: “See! I pay my mods!”

Supcaitlin doubled down on the joke later on X, quote tweeting the video with the caption “proof I pay my mods.”

However, the clip isn’t rubbing everyone the right way with some users believing she’s taking advantage of her moderator.

“This is so sad man I can’t even believe this,” wrote one viewer.

“She’s just humiliating this guy,” said another.

Regardless of the fan reactions, Dilly defended supcaitlin amid the criticism, claiming that the two are great friends and any insults aimed at him are mere “banter.”

It’ll be interesting to see how Twitch responds to the underwear smelling, especially if more streamers decide to invite their mods to partake in similar activities.

For more streaming news, be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto.