Twitch streamer Jinny stunned as man tries to sell her drugs on stream - Dexerto

IRL Twitch streamer Jinny was left shocked after two men tried to sell her drugs while she toured the city of Hamburg in Germany.

Jinny has grown quite a following thanks in part to her IRL traveling antics where the Korean streamer routinely has odd adventures. Her trips have resulted in her befriending waitresses at a Texas Hooters, being attacked by wild deer in Denmark, and even setting her backyard on fire.

Now, in her most recent trip in Germany, the streamer found herself in quite an awkward position as she was offered drugs during an October 7 broadcast.

While talking to viewers, a random man suddenly began talking to her in broken English.

“You’re lucky to be in Deutschland. My ganja is the best,” he said. “You get three for five.”

It’s unclear exactly what units of measurement the man was selling three of for five Euros, but ganja translates to marijuana or weed. The incident really shocked the IRL streamer who had no idea what he was talking about.

“I don’t speak German,” she stated as he and another man conversed in the language.

“Do you need ganja?” the man asked in English.

“What is ganja?” Jinny wondered. “Iguana?”

Eventually, Jinny looked at her chat and saw that her viewers were spamming translations and explaining how he was trying to sell her drugs – something she wanted no part of.

“I don’t need ganja. It’s okay,” she laughed and went on her way. “That was very random. Do I look like I smoke weed? Uh, maybe.”

Amusingly, the streamer went on to explain that she was very confused and seriously thought the man was trying to sell her an iguana.

“I thought he said ‘do you want to buy an iguana,’” she chuckled. “Why would I want to buy an iguana all of a sudden?”

Luckily, Jinny wasn’t forced into buying any drugs or reptiles during her encounter, but it just goes to show that even when a camera is rolling, weird stuff happens on a regular basis.