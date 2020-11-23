Twitch streamer Jadeyanh terrified after stalker hijacks broadcast - Dexerto

Twitch star Jadeyanh had a terrifying night after a stalker kept harassing her by ordering food and even calling the police to her house.

The Germany-based streamer has quite an audience on the platform boasting over 200,000 followers. Now, it seems like one of them has begun to harass the Twitch personality.

During a November 23 broadcast, the streamer’s door began to ring prompting her to go answer it. While she didn’t take the camera with her, she soon revealed food she never ordered was delivered.

“Okay, I guess you’re watching,” she began, addressing her stalker directly. “I have a stalker and that person keeps ordering food for me. This is now the third time the person did that. Officially, please stop doing that.”

As it turns out, the individual had previously ordered 25 pizzas and had them delivered to Jadeyanh’s house.

“I’m shaking. I haven’t left my apartment in days because I’m terrified of doing my groceries,” she added. “So please, stop doing that. I feel like I’m in a prison.”

The streamer went on to explain that her neighbor, who is also a follower, sometimes opens up her packages without her consent. Now, she has another follower who is harassing her with food.

As she took a sip of her drink, her doorbell started ringing so she got up to answer it, but couldn’t bring herself to open the door because the light outside wasn’t on.

Eventually, right before Jadeyanh ended the stream, firefighters showed up at her door because someone told them there was a gas leak and then the police were coming.

“I don’t know who the f**k you are, but it’s your number you called them with and we’re going to get your f**king ass, you dumbass!” she exclaimed. “What the f**k is wrong with you? 25 pizzas! Twenty f**king five!”

At this point, Jadeyanh was so distressed she decided to end the stream, but soon after on Twitter revealed that since she did, six more deliveries have come for her.

Since I ended the stream, delivery service came like 6 times? I lost track. And in-between there was random door ringing and when I asked who it was, no answer. And when I say random door ringing, I mean nonstop pressing the door bell for like one minute. — JadeyAnh (@jadeyanh) November 23, 2020

“I was stalked when I was living with my grandparents. I’m being stalked in my new apartment after only 2 months of living here. I just want to rest. I’m so tired of everything,” she said in a follow-up tweet.

Hopefully, the police can get to the bottom of this so the streamer can finally start to feel safe again and not have her broadcasts ruined by stalkers.