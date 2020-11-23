 Twitch streamer Jadeyanh terrified after stalker hijacks broadcast - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Twitch streamer Jadeyanh terrified after stalker hijacks broadcast

Published: 23/Nov/2020 19:37

by Michael Gwilliam
Twitch streamer Jadeyanh in a panic
Twitch/Jadeyanh

Share

Twitch star Jadeyanh had a terrifying night after a stalker kept harassing her by ordering food and even calling the police to her house.

The Germany-based streamer has quite an audience on the platform boasting over 200,000 followers. Now, it seems like one of them has begun to harass the Twitch personality.

During a November 23 broadcast, the streamer’s door began to ring prompting her to go answer it. While she didn’t take the camera with her, she soon revealed food she never ordered was delivered.

“Okay, I guess you’re watching,” she began, addressing her stalker directly. “I have a stalker and that person keeps ordering food for me. This is now the third time the person did that. Officially, please stop doing that.”

As it turns out, the individual had previously ordered 25 pizzas and had them delivered to Jadeyanh’s house.

“I’m shaking. I haven’t left my apartment in days because I’m terrified of doing my groceries,” she added. “So please, stop doing that. I feel like I’m in a prison.”

The streamer went on to explain that her neighbor, who is also a follower, sometimes opens up her packages without her consent. Now, she has another follower who is harassing her with food.

As she took a sip of her drink, her doorbell started ringing so she got up to answer it, but couldn’t bring herself to open the door because the light outside wasn’t on.

Eventually, right before Jadeyanh ended the stream, firefighters showed up at her door because someone told them there was a gas leak and then the police were coming.

“I don’t know who the f**k you are, but it’s your number you called them with and we’re going to get your f**king ass, you dumbass!” she exclaimed. “What the f**k is wrong with you? 25 pizzas! Twenty f**king five!”

At this point, Jadeyanh was so distressed she decided to end the stream, but soon after on Twitter revealed that since she did, six more deliveries have come for her.

“I was stalked when I was living with my grandparents. I’m being stalked in my new apartment after only 2 months of living here. I just want to rest. I’m so tired of everything,” she said in a follow-up tweet.

Hopefully, the police can get to the bottom of this so the streamer can finally start to feel safe again and not have her broadcasts ruined by stalkers.

Call of Duty

Soulja Boy pops off in hilarious Black Ops Cold War Twitch victory speech

Published: 23/Nov/2020 18:15 Updated: 23/Nov/2020 19:19

by Michael Gwilliam
Soulja Boy in Black Ops Cold War
Activision/Twitter/Souljaboy

Share

Black Ops Cold War Soulja Boy

Rapper turned popular Twitch streamer Soulja Boy went on a hilarious rant-like victory speech after he dominated the opposition in a match of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

After loading into the Crossroads map for a little free for all action, the rapper took no prisoners, destroying the other members of the lobby with ease.

By the time Soulja landed the final kill bringing his score to 30, the player back in second place had a mere 22 making the streamer’s performance even crazier.

Soulja himself was over the moon with his play and boasted his insane skills in an epic speech where he shouted at the top of his lungs.

Soulja Boy pops off in Cold War
Twitch/Souljaboy
Soulja Boy was hyped after winning the round.

“Let’s f**king go! I’m in beast mode! I’m at f**king beast mode!” he screamed in glory. “Stop playin’ with me! That’s what I do! When I get in that mode!”

As the 30-year-old continued his hyped speech, the “Best Play” was being shown in the background documenting the streamer’s series of frags.

Throughout the clip, Soulja manages to pick up three kills in quick succession padding his lead. Amusingly, some in his chat thought that the game was too dominant and he was playing against AI.

“Of course when a [person] winning they’re going to say it’s bots!” he smirked. “I’m so motherf***ing raw I make these [people] look like bots! Look up them Gamer Tags and DM then and ask them if they’re bots!”

Needless to say, Soulja Boy’s confidence was really something else and being able to back up the trash talk with big wins just makes it so much sweeter.

Of course, if you want, you can use Soulja’s loadout in your own games and see if it makes you pop off as hard as him. For his primary weapon, he opts for the MP5 with the Duckbill Choke, Millstop Reflex, +22 extended, 6RND Tube and Steady Aim Laser.

BOCW campaign bots
Activision
Soulja Boy was making opponents look like bots from the campaign.

His secondary is the Hauer 77. For equipment, he opts for stuns, semtex, and proximity mine. Finally, for perks and Wildcard he uses Paranoia, Gearhead and Ghost equipped with Danger Close.

Give it a shot and see if you can get on Soulja Boy’s level.