Twitch streamer heartbroken after destroying 13-hour Star Wars Lego build by accident

TheBananaaMan, a Twitch streamer and Lego builder, was working on creating the massive Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon when he took a tumble and fell directly onto it.

Lego builders are quite dedicated when it comes to their craft. Putting together the bigger sets of Lego’s can take many hours, or even multiple days.

The Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon is no exception, as it is an absolute behemoth of a Lego set – and it doesn’t come cheap either.

Sadly for TheBananaaMan – a streamer who regularly uses Twitch as he’s putting together his Lego sets – his attempt fell to bits, quite literally, as he made one small misstep.

Lego Millennium Falcon destroyed

TheBananaaMan was 13 hours deep into his stream putting together the legendary spacecraft, but he wasn’t even close to being fully finished on putting it together.

He had to get up for a moment but as he stepped back away from the table he was building on, he smashed directly into Han Solo’s ship and fell over.

After assessing the situation, he said: “Cut my hand open…broke my lego. It’s in thousands of pieces.”

The stream concluded soon after the wreck, and he provided more updates on the situation through his Reddit account, revealing a closer image of the damage that had been caused.

Many in the comments of his post shared their condolences on losing out on 13 hours of Lego building.

Four pieces from the set had been destroyed, and he will have to get them replaced before his next attempt at the build can begin. The Falcon alone costs around $800, so it’s possible getting those specific pieces replaced could cost a hefty chunk of change.

Hopefully next time he puts the Millenium Falcon in a more secure location so he can’t fall onto it.