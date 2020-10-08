 Twitch streamer goes viral by posting same photo on Instagram every day - Dexerto
Twitch streamer goes viral by posting same photo on Instagram every day

Published: 8/Oct/2020 19:26 Updated: 8/Oct/2020 19:35

by Virginia Glaze
Mark Bonanno poses with his father in front of a blue Ford sedan.
Instagram: @mark_and_charlie

Twitch streamer and comedian Mark Samyal Bonanno has gone viral for posting the same photo of himself and his father to Instagram every single day — with a few humorous modifications, of course.

Every once in a while, someone gets incredibly creative with their social media presence; but with so many content creators out there nowadays, it seems like just about everything has already been done.

This is not the case for Twitch streamer, comedian and actor Mark Bonanno, who took his Instagram game to the next level with a little inspiration from his father.

Bonanno is part of Australian absurdist comedy group Aunty Donna, which boasts an impressive YouTube presence of over 315,000 subscribers.

Best known for their comedy sketches and humorous podcast, Aunty Donna has become quite the name in the Aussie online space, and Bonanno is showing off his comedy chops even further via his Instagram account.

A quick look at his profile will show some interesting results: His entire profile consists of a single photo posted multiple times, showing himself and his father posing in front of a blue Ford sedan.

GOLD 104 GOOD TIMES AND GREAT CLASSIC PHOTO OF MY DAD (CHARLIE) AND ME IN FRONT OF THE WOGLYF CAR

These photos stretch back far into his account, each with a different spin; Bonanno even recreated the photo with TF2 characters in Garry’s Mod, while others show the two in front of the famous code seen in the Matrix films or other odd backgrounds.

His latest pic (at the time of writing) shows his father’s head photoshopped into that of a velociraptor — and although it’s not exactly Jurassic Park-levels of frightening, it’s certainly worth a good laugh.

Just the photo of my dad (Raptor) and me in front of the woglyf car. I hope neither of us turn to the darkside. Credit: @brennawin89

Bonanno’s Instagram shenanigans have since gone viral online, earning him wide appeal as viewers can’t seem to get enough of the daily photoshopped madness of the same picture; but a cheeky Q&A session with his pater has revealed that he wasn’t actually aware the photo would turn into such a long-running gag.

In response to a fan’s question about the pic, Bonanno’s father, Charlie (real name Carmelo), wrote: “I thought it was a bit of fun. I didn’t know he was going to do this, though.”

Charlie answers a question about Mark's daily photoshopping posts.
Instaagram: @mark_and_charlie
A cheeky Q&A sesh with Mark’s father, Charlie, revealed his humorous thoughts on the now viral daily photo project.

Shenanigans aside, it seems that Mark’s wacky undertaking has taken off in a major way, giving fans and onlookers something wild to look forward to every day.

Cosplay TikTok

Popular TikToker Abby Roberts has transformed herself into Mr. Meeseeks from Netflix’s Rick & Morty using only make-up, and the results are insane.

Abby Roberts (Abby artistry) is a British TikToker and makeup artist with more than 12.4 million followers on the app. Abby is well known for her incredible makeup skills, cosplay, and ridiculous transformations into different characters. Abby is also dating fellow TikToker Noen Eubanks.

Abby consistently challenges the boundaries of how far makeup can go in altering someone’s appearance, and if you thought she couldn’t turn into a cartoon, you thought wrong.

In her latest project, and potentially in the spirit of spooky season, Abby covered her entire face in blue and drew on a giant smile with terrifying teeth. She completed the look with a bright orange wig and a blue zip-up jacket.

Abby Roberts artistry tiktok
Instagram: Abby Roberts
Abby Roberts is well-known on TikTok for pushing makeup boundaries

In the Rick & Morty universe, Mr. Meeseeks is a creature that appears throughout the seasons. They are created to serve a singular purpose and will go to any length to fulfill that. When they do, they expire and vanish into the air. While they don’t sound so scary, fans of the show will know just how creepy and disturbing the creatures can be.

She captioned her video, “This is probably my scariest look this Halloween I’m sorry” and added “cause y’all needed some more nightmare fuel,” eventually admitting in a third and final TikTok that the look is “a regret.”

@abbyrartistrythis is probably my scariest look this halloween i’m sorry 💀♬ let me know… – ok

Halloween fanatics can expect exciting things from Abby in the countdown to October 31. Already this month Abby has shown off her amazing Harley Quinn cosplay, experimented with eye blood makeup.

Abby also debuted a Halloween special trailer on YouTube where she is filmed sitting on a huge red throne dressed as the devil in front of satin red curtains.

Fans can see more Halloween content on Abby’s YouTube channel every Friday at 11 am PST in October.