Twitch streamer shocked after viewer sends him 126 lbs of cranberry sauce - Dexerto

Popular Twitch streamer ‘TheStockGuy’ was left speechless after receiving 126 lbs of cranberry sauce in the mail from one of his viewers in a hilarious prank.

Twitch is one of the net’s most popular live streaming platforms, and rightfully so; the site is home to a slew of hilarious and shocking moments that happen in real-time, from everything to doors falling on unlucky streamers in the middle of video games to viewers rescuing streamers’ trapped cats.

However, some of these on-stream occurrences are downright strange, and many streamers have received the odd occasional gift from their viewers, including that time when Pokimane received a body pillow with a photo of herself on it.

While streamers having a public P.O. Box to receive gifts from fans is not uncommon, very often the things they receive are; and Twitch streamer TheStockGuy became the subject of a seriously weird present of sorts.

During an October 6 broadcast, TheStockGuy — who has gained notoriety on the platform for educating his viewers about finances and the stock market — revealed he’d been sent 126 lbs of Ocean Spray brand cranberry sauce.

“What is wrong with you people?” the streamer asked, seeming genuinely baffled by the situation. “Somebody sent me 126 lbs of cranberry sauce! What — where am I supposed to put this? Isn’t there some charity or something this money could go to?”

Although the he appeared to be utterly flummoxed by the viewers’ decision, he decided to make the best of the unexpected prank, stating that he would donate the sauce to his local food bank for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

“I mean — you know what? Joke’s on you!” he continued. “I’m giving this to the local food shelter for thanksgiving, so they don’t have to purchase cranberry sauce! That’s right — we’re making something good out of this!”

It seems that TheStockGuy’s viewers found the scenario to be completely hilarious — and while it certainly is worth a hearty chuckle, it’s good to know that the broadcaster is putting his viewer’s practical joke to good use, in the end.