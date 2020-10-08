 Twitch streamer shocked after viewer sends him 126 lbs of cranberry sauce - Dexerto
Twitch streamer shocked after viewer sends him 126 lbs of cranberry sauce

Published: 8/Oct/2020 1:02

by Virginia Glaze
Twitch: TheStockGuy

Popular Twitch streamer ‘TheStockGuy’ was left speechless after receiving 126 lbs of cranberry sauce in the mail from one of his viewers in a hilarious prank.

Twitch is one of the net’s most popular live streaming platforms, and rightfully so; the site is home to a slew of hilarious and shocking moments that happen in real-time, from everything to doors falling on unlucky streamers in the middle of video games to viewers rescuing streamers’ trapped cats.

However, some of these on-stream occurrences are downright strange, and many streamers have received the odd occasional gift from their viewers, including that time when Pokimane received a body pillow with a photo of herself on it.

While streamers having a public P.O. Box to receive gifts from fans is not uncommon, very often the things they receive are; and Twitch streamer TheStockGuy became the subject of a seriously weird present of sorts.

During an October 6 broadcast, TheStockGuy — who has gained notoriety on the platform for educating his viewers about finances and the stock market — revealed he’d been sent 126 lbs of Ocean Spray brand cranberry sauce.

“What is wrong with you people?” the streamer asked, seeming genuinely baffled by the situation. “Somebody sent me 126 lbs of cranberry sauce! What — where am I supposed to put this? Isn’t there some charity or something this money could go to?”

Although the he appeared to be utterly flummoxed by the viewers’ decision, he decided to make the best of the unexpected prank, stating that he would donate the sauce to his local food bank for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

“I mean — you know what? Joke’s on you!” he continued. “I’m giving this to the local food shelter for thanksgiving, so they don’t have to purchase cranberry sauce! That’s right — we’re making something good out of this!”

It seems that TheStockGuy’s viewers found the scenario to be completely hilarious — and while it certainly is worth a hearty chuckle, it’s good to know that the broadcaster is putting his viewer’s practical joke to good use, in the end.

Bryce Hall reveals why he uploaded viral street fight video

Published: 8/Oct/2020 0:23

by Virginia Glaze
YouTube: Bryce Hall

Bryce Hall

YouTuber and TikTok star Bryce Hall came under fire after uploading a video that showed himself attempting to break up a fight between the Sway House boys and a bystander — and now, he’s revealed his side of the story.

The video, originally taken on September 23, sparked outrage among Hall’s fanbase after being posted on October 4, with many critics calling out the influencer for what appeared to be bad behavior.

However, Sway House member Nick Bean clarified what took place in an Instagram Live stream, stating that the altercation had been his fault and that things ultimately ended on a happy note, while also claiming the incident was “misrepresented” by media outlets.

This didn’t stop some commenters from still finding fault with the situation — especially since a few choice homophobic slurs had been thrown out during the video.

Bryce Hall later told his side of the story during an episode of his “Capital University” podcast on October 7, seeming to confirm Bean’s version of events: A drunk Bean had tossed a traffic cone onto a nearby car, causing the owner to come out of a restaurant to assess the situation.

Bryce claimed that the car’s owner punched Bean in the face twice, leading to the all-out brawl seen in the video. Just like Bean’s statement, he claimed that the group made up in the end; but that wasn’t all he revealed.

The TikToker also explained why he’d even uploaded the video in the first place, stating that he wanted to get ahead of the media outlets to prevent any misinterpreting of the situation.

“We didn’t actually know that there was a video,” Hall admitted, referring to the now-viral clip originally taken from a paparazzi outlet. “I actually tweeted out the video, because I knew it was going to come out. I didn’t want the press articles to switch up the story at all. So I tweeted it out.”

At long last, Hall has finally cleared up the events leading up to the viral video; and while some fans are understanding, it doesn’t look like internet critics are willing to let this one go, regardless of his and Bean’s explanation.

What’s your take on the fight? Let us know on Twitter @DexertoTrending!

