Twitch streamer Esfand reveals his new $50k home gym setup after Camp Knut success

Texas-based streamer Esfand has been celebrating his success after hitting huge viewership numbers with his latest YouTube video revealing his new home gym, despite previously struggling with his channel.

Esfand and his friend Mizkif have taken over Twitch during Summer 2022 thanks to their appearance in Camp Knut.

The challenge has seen various creators from across the community coming together to pump iron in the gym and show off their weightlifting skills. All with the help of fitness streamer Knut and none other than 2018’s World’s Strongest Man Hafthor ‘The Mountain’ Bjornsson.

Camp Knut proved to be a huge success not only for Mizkif’s viewership numbers, but also for the participants’ well-being. So much so, that Esfand decided to build his own home gym worth $50,000.

Esfand celebrates YouTube video success

On August 22, Esfand shared his joy after his YouTube video documenting the unveiling of his incredible new home gym setup pulled in 28.1k viewers within the first 2 hours of being uploaded.

The results were particularly special for the Twitch streamer who claimed he had been struggling to get to grips with his YouTube channel which, as his stats showed, would reach an average 3-6.3k views.

“I’m trying really hard to fix the YouTube channel,” Esfand claimed. “I’m really glad so many people are enjoying the video. Means a lot, really.”