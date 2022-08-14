Mizkif stunned as The Mountain arrives at Camp Knut: “Imagine if we did Camp Thor”

Mizkif and The Mountain flex in the gym during Camp Knut

Strongman and Game of Thrones star Hafthor ‘The Mountain’ Bjornsson shook things up as he arrived at Camp Knut and it gave streamer Mizkif an idea for a future project.

Mizkif has been dominating Twitch with his gym-fuelled livestreams. The streamer flew in fitness streamer Knut for the recently launched Camp Knut, a month-long fitness programme featuring him and his fellow content creators.

Unsurprisingly, it wasn’t long before the challenge caught the attention of streamer and 2018’s World’s Strongest Man winner Hafthor Bjornsson.

After much excitement surrounding Mizkif’s virtual call with Bjornsson, the duo clearly worked behind the scenes to bring the Icelandic star over to Texas and spice things up over at Camp Knut.

Mizkif and The Mountain finally meet at Camp Knut

On August 14, The Mountain arrived in Texas where he was greeted by Knut. Viewers were astounded as despite Knut’s famously large size, Bjornsson still managed to tower over him.

Bjornsson then strolled into the gym where Mizkif and his fellow Camp Knut participants were eagerly awaiting his arrival and were blown away by his looming stature.

As Thor and the group started working out, the group was amazed by Bjornsson (a.k.a. Thor’s) incredible weightlifting skills. He in turn was amazed at the team’s progress throughout the past month and how “massive” their physique had become.

The success of the day sparked an idea for Mizkif who proposed the potential project, which he called Camp Knut’s “DLC”, to Bjornsson.

“If you want to do Camp Thor, I would go,” Mizkif claimed. “I would travel to Iceland for 30 days in the winter and just eat boars and live. If you wanted me to do that […] I would do it.”

Neither Mizkif or Bjornsson officially confirmed whether Camp Thor will go ahead. However, it is still early days and, given Mizkif’s enthusiasm, it’s definitely a possibility.