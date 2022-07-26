Mizkif claims Camp Knut is “the best thing that ever happened” to him

Emma Hill . Last updated: Jul 26, 2022

Popular streamer Mizkif has been working hard during his intense workout training with his fellow Twitch favorite Knut, but he claims the event’s had an incredible impact on his wellbeing.

Twitch star Mizkif invited Norwegian fitness streamer Knut and his family over to give him a taste of the streaming community in Austin, Texas.

The duo have since been keeping their fans entertained as they pumped iron together as part of Camp Knut. Various streamers from around the county have also tried their hand in the gym with Knut guiding them along the way.

However, what was supposed to be a fun collab has turned into an important event for Mizkif as he described the experience as having “saved” him.

Mizkif praises Camp Knut experience

On July 26, Mizkif posted an emotional message about his time taking part in Camp Knut, which he described as “the best thing that has ever happened to” him.

The streamer opened up about how the event has also done wonders for his mental health after having struggled with his sense of identity over the 12 months leading up to it.

“For the past year I’ve been stressed out of my mind all day,” Mizkif added. “I felt myself drifting from my old self. Knut saved me. And I’m so proud of my friends/ the community getting involved, and using twitch for positivity.”

There have been a number of stressful moments for Mizkif leading up to the Camp Knut. His OTK Schooled event was brought to a fiery end due to a cheating scandal. Not to mention, he found himself in the firing line from controversial figure Greekgodx.

However, Camp Knut has worked wonders for Mizkif who has been working hard in the gym with Knut’s help.

It might not have been the easiest challenge for Mizkif to complete. Although, Mizkif can now proudly call himself a Camp Knut graduate.