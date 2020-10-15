Small Twitch streamer gets emotional after PewDiePie donates to him again - Dexerto

A small Twitch streamer became emotional after YouTube king Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg donated to him. The personality thanked the star for bringing attention to his channel.

For many viewers around the world, PewDiePie has been the face of online entertainment over the last decade. The 30-year-old boasts 107 million YouTube subscribers in 2020.

In September, the content creator went viral when he gave a small Twitch streamer his very first donation ever. And on October 15, the personality became emotional when the Swede donated to him for the second time.

Small streamer emotional after PewDiePie donates

On September 24, Twitch streamer BluWolfie123 was playing the wildly popular title Among Us when he received a donation from PewDiePie. Stunned and not sure if it was really the YouTuber, the personality exclaimed “That’s f**king insane. What the hell! It’s my first donation!”

On October 15, the entertainer decided to donate to the streamer a second time. “This is the same [streamer] from last time. Hey, he grew in viewers, good for him!” Pewds said, as he donated another $100. Shocked, BluWolfie exclaimed, “What the f**k?!”

The Twitch streamer then asked if PewDiePie was watching him live, before thanking him: “Holy s**t, thank you! I wanted to say thank you. I commented on your last video, but it got buried. Yo, if you’re there, I wanted to say thank you before. I wanted to thank you directly. If you’re here, thank you! You’re f**king awesome! I can not thank you enough.”

(Topic starts at 5:00.)

Kjellberg thanked Wolfie for his kind words and then told viewers to check out the user’s Twitch channel. “Check out BluWolfie, he’s so wholesome,” he said. The streamer further commented on the situation on his About page. “I got super lucky thanks to the Pewds and his community and I’m super happy.”

Pewds also gave away money to several other small channels on the Amazon-owned streaming platform – a few of whom cried over the popular YouTuber popping in to watch their broadcast.

This isn’t the first time PewDiePie has donated money. For months, he has been donating all of his streaming subscriber money to various charities. In October, he sent a mental health charity $144k.