 Small Twitch streamer gets emotional after PewDiePie donates to him again - Dexerto
Small Twitch streamer gets emotional after PewDiePie donates to him again

Published: 15/Oct/2020 23:00

by Brent Koepp
pewdiepie donating to small twitch streamer
YouTube: PewDiePie

PewDiePie

A small Twitch streamer became emotional after YouTube king Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg donated to him. The personality thanked the star for bringing attention to his channel.

For many viewers around the world, PewDiePie has been the face of online entertainment over the last decade. The 30-year-old boasts 107 million YouTube subscribers in 2020.

In September, the content creator went viral when he gave a small Twitch streamer his very first donation ever. And on October 15, the personality became emotional when the Swede donated to him for the second time.

Small streamer emotional after PewDiePie donates

On September 24, Twitch streamer BluWolfie123 was playing the wildly popular title Among Us when he received a donation from PewDiePie. Stunned and not sure if it was really the YouTuber, the personality exclaimed “That’s f**king insane. What the hell! It’s my first donation!”

On October 15, the entertainer decided to donate to the streamer a second time. “This is the same [streamer] from last time. Hey, he grew in viewers, good for him!” Pewds said, as he donated another $100. Shocked, BluWolfie exclaimed, “What the f**k?!”

The Twitch streamer then asked if PewDiePie was watching him live, before thanking him: “Holy s**t, thank you! I wanted to say thank you. I commented on your last video, but it got buried. Yo, if you’re there, I wanted to say thank you before. I wanted to thank you directly. If you’re here, thank you! You’re f**king awesome! I can not thank you enough.”

(Topic starts at 5:00.)

Kjellberg thanked Wolfie for his kind words and then told viewers to check out the user’s Twitch channel. “Check out BluWolfie, he’s so wholesome,” he said. The streamer further commented on the situation on his About page. “I got super lucky thanks to the Pewds and his community and I’m super happy.”

Pewds also gave away money to several other small channels on the Amazon-owned streaming platform – a few of whom cried over the popular YouTuber popping in to watch their broadcast.

This isn’t the first time PewDiePie has donated money. For months, he has been donating all of his streaming subscriber money to various charities. In October, he sent a mental health charity $144k.

Pokimane hits back at Twitch viewers taking “creepy” clips during streams

Published: 15/Oct/2020 22:50

by Virginia Glaze
YouTube: Pokimane

Pokimane

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is one of Twitch’s most popular broadcasters with a huge fanbase, but she’s hitting out at those in her audience who take “creepy” clips during her streams — some of which end up being the most viewed videos on her channel.

As one of the net’s biggest broadcasting platforms, it stands to reason that Twitch is home to a hive of different communities, from everything to ASMRtists and body painters — but some unwholesome users are taking advantage of female streamers on the site in a negative way.

It’s not unusual to visit a woman’s Twitch channel only to find a widely-viewed clip in her videos section that seems rather odd for it’s view-count; generally, these clips will show the streamer bending over or standing up from her chair to walk away.

Commonly called “creep clips,” these short videos are made with the sole intention of showing the streamer in a sexual light, giving other viewers a specific glimpse at a woman’s derriere when she stands up from her chair (or various other positions).

Pokimane talks to the camera.
Twitch: Pokimane
Pokimane is one of Twitch’s most popular streamers, but she’s had enough of “creepy” viewers taking ill-intentioned clips from her broadcasts.

Taken from objectively innocent streams, these clips put a dark spin on an otherwise normal interaction, and women across the platform are speaking out against the practice; namely, QuarterJade and Pokimane.

In a Tweet published on October 15, QuarterJade — who boasts an impressive 351,000 followers on Twitch — hit out at those who make such clips in a very pointed way.

“If you are the type of loser that clips when I walk away from my cam, bend over, etc… F**K YOUUUUUU,” she wrote. “I’m so sick of you stupid perverts and I hope your p***s gets stuck in a lawn mower.”

Another user replied to Jade’s Tweet by suggesting she merely switch to an “away” screen when standing up, arguing that “it’s not rocket science,” which prompted a heated response from Pokimane.

“Why do we, as female streamers, need to work around the creeps in our chat?” Poki wrote. “Especially in regular and far from sexual scenarios, like standing up from our chairs lol.”

With many female streamers complaining of stalking happening both on and off Twitch, the collective outrage against “creep clips” is steadily rising, an issue that many users hope the platform looks into very soon.

