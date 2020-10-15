 Pokimane hits back at Twitch viewers taking "creepy" clips during streams - Dexerto
Pokimane hits back at Twitch viewers taking “creepy” clips during streams

Published: 15/Oct/2020 22:50

by Virginia Glaze
YouTube: Pokimane

Pokimane

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is one of Twitch’s most popular broadcasters with a huge fanbase, but she’s hitting out at those in her audience who take “creepy” clips during her streams — some of which end up being the most viewed videos on her channel.

As one of the net’s biggest broadcasting platforms, it stands to reason that Twitch is home to a hive of different communities, from everything to ASMRtists and body painters — but some unwholesome users are taking advantage of female streamers on the site in a negative way.

It’s not unusual to visit a woman’s Twitch channel only to find a widely-viewed clip in her videos section that seems rather odd for it’s view-count; generally, these clips will show the streamer bending over or standing up from her chair to walk away.

Commonly called “creep clips,” these short videos are made with the sole intention of showing the streamer in a sexual light, giving other viewers a specific glimpse at a woman’s derriere when she stands up from her chair (or various other positions).

Pokimane talks to the camera.
Twitch: Pokimane
Pokimane is one of Twitch’s most popular streamers, but she’s had enough of “creepy” viewers taking ill-intentioned clips from her broadcasts.

Taken from objectively innocent streams, these clips put a dark spin on an otherwise normal interaction, and women across the platform are speaking out against the practice; namely, QuarterJade and Pokimane.

In a Tweet published on October 15, QuarterJade — who boasts an impressive 351,000 followers on Twitch — hit out at those who make such clips in a very pointed way.

“If you are the type of loser that clips when I walk away from my cam, bend over, etc… F**K YOUUUUUU,” she wrote. “I’m so sick of you stupid perverts and I hope your p***s gets stuck in a lawn mower.”

Another user replied to Jade’s Tweet by suggesting she merely switch to an “away” screen when standing up, arguing that “it’s not rocket science,” which prompted a heated response from Pokimane.

“Why do we, as female streamers, need to work around the creeps in our chat?” Poki wrote. “Especially in regular and far from sexual scenarios, like standing up from our chairs lol.”

With many female streamers complaining of stalking happening both on and off Twitch, the collective outrage against “creep clips” is steadily rising, an issue that many users hope the platform looks into very soon.

Entertainment

Addison Rae’s “awkward” BBMA presentation for Harry Styles goes viral

Published: 15/Oct/2020 19:09

by Virginia Glaze
Photos of Addison Rae and Harry Styles are shown side-by-side.
Instagram: Addison Rae / YouTube: Harry Styles

Addison Rae

The Billboard Music Awards kicked off on the night of October 14, and TikTok star Addison Rae was one of the personalities conscripted to host them; but her presentation for winner Harry Styles didn’t go as planned.

Addison Rae is one of TikTok’s most popular (and highest paid) content creators, boasting well over 40 million followers on the app for her cutesy choreography and bubbly, Southern personality.

As one of the net’s biggest celebrities, it came as little surprise that she was assigned to help host the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, alongside fellow TikToker Spencer Polanco Knight and even singer Kelly Clarkson.

However, her presentation for ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer and One Direction member Harry Styles wasn’t well-received, with many on the net taking issue with her “awkward” demeanor on-stage.

In fact, it doesn’t seem that Rae even opened up the envelope when she presented his award, which she accepted “on his behalf,” since he couldn’t be present at the Los Angeles Dolby Theater for the ceremony.

Her mannerisms incited quite a bit of criticism from online viewers, who found her stage presence to be less-than-ideal, with some also taking issue with a social media influencer taking part in such a prestigious event.

“Why was that the most awkward presentation… EVER?” one critic wrote.

“I feel awkward… does anyone else feel awkward?” another chimed in.

“She looks like she is in a funeral,” one user quipped. “Also, the way in how she announced that Harry won is so cringy. Like girl, put some emotion in it, ‘cause its Harry freaking Styles who you’re talking about, not a TikTok dancer.”

Although Rae has yet to respond to the criticism she’s received since presenting Harry’s award, it certainly is exciting to see influencers break into the space of traditional celebrities — although there’s bound to be some bumps in the road along the way.

