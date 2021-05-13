Twitch streamer begs for unban after reportedly copping DMCA twice for same clip - Dexerto

Twitch streamer ‘OmegaPro’ has reportedly had his account wrongfully “terminated” after being hit by two DMCA strikes for the same clip. He has pleaded for an unban, and believes the suspension was a “mistake.”

DMCA takedowns are commonplace on Twitch, especially now in 2021 with record labels and others cracking down on what gets used on the platform.

However, a streamer getting struck twice for the same clip is unheard of. That’s reportedly what happened to OmegaPro though, a variety streamer who broadcasts everything from GTA RP to JRPGs.

After serving a two-day ban for a DMCA strike, OmegaPro was struck immediately with a new ban after going live on May 12.

Advertisement

“I got banned for the same VOD that I was banned for last week, a VOD that’s already been deleted,” he said on Twitter.

I got banned for the same VOD that I was banned for last week.. a VOD that's already been deleted https://t.co/NDRACkqDZH — OmegaPro (@OmegaProYT) May 13, 2021

The second ban in just a week led to Twitch terminating his account permanently.

“The copyright claim seemed to be the exact same as the one I had received the week prior, the only difference being that the claim states I streamed I streamed the same content today that I did last week,” he told Dexerto.

“The time stamp given with the copyright takedown was a moment in my stream where I was playing Persona 5.

Advertisement

“The copyrighted content was Vampire Diaries.”

Read More: Overwatch streamer destroys PC setup in fit of rage

OmegaPro, who has 33,000 followers on the platform and 100,000 YouTube subscribers, relies on the platform as his main source of income.

the ORIGINAL copyright takedown (left) states that i streamed the infringing content on friday may 7th, which is true. the NEW takedown says that the infringed content was streamed today on the 12th, which isnt possible because i was streaming persona at the time pic.twitter.com/dCeAXi9nPL — OmegaPro (@OmegaProYT) May 13, 2021

“If I were to lose it, my life would severely negatively impacted.

“I do had a decent following on Twitter and YouTube, so assuming this ban doesn’t get reversed, I believe I could start over and build an audience on another streaming platform.

Read More: YouTuber Boogie2988 arrested following aggravated assault charge

“Rebuilding everything would be incredibly mentally and emotionally taxing for me, and I would much prefer to stay on Twitch as I prefer the experience of streaming and viewing streams on there.”

Advertisement

As for a potential resolution, OmegaPro wants Twitch to reinstate his channel, as well as revise how they handle DMCA bans.

“I would pleased with getting the strike removed and getting my channel reinstated in a timely manner,” he said to Dexerto.

“Ideally, I would really love to see Twitch change up how they handle DMCA. I think an amazing place to start would be to wipe the strikes after a 90 day period, similar to how YouTube currently handles it and how Twitch handles other TOS violations.

“I understand that the DMCA issue is a nuanced one, but I don’t see a reason why DMCA violations should be a permanent mark on your channel.”

Advertisement

Twitch is yet to publicly comment on OmegaPro’s ban.