Boogie2988 says he will cooperate with authorities over assault charge - Dexerto

Boogie2988 says he will cooperate with authorities over assault charge

Published: 11/May/2021 11:03

by Calum Patterson
Boogie2988 on YouTube
YouTube: Boogie2988

Boogie2988 Keemstar

YouTuber Steven ‘Boogie2988’ Williams has said he will “do the right thing” and cooperate with authorities, over an arrest warrant in his name for aggravated assault.

The incident is said to be related to a confrontation between Williams and another YouTuber, Frank Hassle, in September 2020.

Williams and Hassle had feuded for some months, with the former alleging that he had been harassed by fans. During an interview with DramaAlert host KEEMSTAR, Hassle threatened to turn up to Williams’ home.

Hassle did indeed go to Boogie2988’s residence, who greeted him at the door with a firearm, and allegedly fired a round into the air. Images of the confrontation were posted to social media.

On May 11, it was discovered that a warrant was out for Williams’ arrest on charges of aggravated assault, with a $5,000 bond.

Keemstar confirmed via a phone call with Boogie2988 that the charge was indeed related to the confrontation with Frank Hassle, and that he would be turning himself in on Wednesday, May 12.

Williams himself confirmed this, but said he could not comment further “for obvious reasons.”

Frank Hassle, the YouTuber who went to Williams home in September over their internet feud, posted an image of the arrest warrant with the caption “I hope he gets the help he needs.”

Boogie2988 is still an active YouTuber with over 4 million subscribers, with much of his content gaming-related, as well as personal life updates.

