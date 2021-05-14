Valkyrae opens up about considering self harm and how she overcame it - Dexerto

Streaming star and 100 Thieves co-owner Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter opened up about one of the darkest times in her life where she considered harming herself, and reassured fans that light is at the end of the tunnel.

From humble beginnings on Twitch to rising to 100 Thieves fame and eventually co-ownership, Valkyrae is one of the most inspirational women of the online generation, pulling in thousands of viewers per broadcast.

But not everything has always been so positive for the 29-year-old, as told in a soul-bearing YouTube livestream on May 13 where the American personality revealed her past struggles with depression and considering self harm.

Trigger warning: This article contains details regarding self harm, depression, and suicidal thoughts. Reader discretion is advised.

Valkyrae opens up

After talking about growing and being able to move past obstacles in life, the content creator began to open up about her own struggles with feeling low when she was younger.

“There was a time in my life where I… Oh my gosh, I don’t know if I’ve ever actually talked about this. But I remember sitting in my room, I had a razor, I was holding it, and I remember, like, just looking at it and holding it,” she said emotionally.

“I was heavily considering like actually causing harm, you know?” she continued. “God, it freaks me out thinking about it. Looking back, I can’t even believe how different my life has changed from back then.”

The 100 Thieves star then went on to reassure viewers that no matter how bad things might seem right now, it will get better and to hold on.

“That was, like, 10 years ago and now I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” she said. “So much can change. Just because something is terrible now, it doesn’t mean that your future self is going to dwell on it. I can’t stress… You just have to really keep trying.

“Different doors open, new opportunities come and go, things change in time. Perspective, too. Perspective really helps. Really understanding that everything in life can be taken as a learning lesson, and things can ground you. You can help people with your experiences, for sure.”

The streamer finished off the soul-bearing segment of her broadcast with an insightful message: “Sometimes the bad things can sort of be good things.”

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, or know anyone that is, and you would like to talk to someone, please reach out and call the Suicide Prevention Helpline 1-800-273-8255 (USA), the Samaritans 116-123 (UK), or Lifeline 13-11-14 (AUS).