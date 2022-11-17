Twitch streamer beats Resident Evil 7 while streaming in public library

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

A Twitch streamer who goes by the name MinisterGold has just managed to beat Resident Evil 7 on stream, all while using his Steam Deck in the local library.

Throughout the last few years, Twitch streamers have begun thinking of ways to stand out from the rest of the community.

KeatDawg is one of the most recent examples, having gone viral back in August after building a setup that involves him getting dropped into a pool of water every time he died in a game.

Now, Twitch streamer MinisterGold has set himself apart from the rest by beating Resident Evil 7 on stream all while using his Steam Deck inside of his local library.

Twitch streamer beats RE7 inside local library

MinisterGold set off to beat Resident Evil 7 at the beginning of November, streaming the game onto his Twitch channel inside of a booth at his local library.

He used his Steam Deck to be able to play the game and made sure to use one of the isolated booths just in case something in RE7 made him scream.

However, on Day 3 he decided to leave the booth and stream from one of the tables on the library floor.

Having to adapt to his surroundings, MinisterGold whispered to chat while streaming from the more public tables.

Just eight streams and 17 days later, he officially beat the game — which he told Dexerto was his first time playing any of the games in the series as well as his first horror game in general and wanted to do it “for the memes” with his community.

Aside from Resident Evil 7 streams, Minister is also known for various Super Mario World broadcasts as well as other indie and retro games — and even has streamed himself developing his own.

For more Twitch news and other viral stories, head over to our entertainment section.