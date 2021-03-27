JakenbakeLIVE banned on Twitch for using phone while in his car - Dexerto

Jakenbake has been temporarily banned on Twitch after viewers reported him for using his phone while driving, but he plans to appeal the case, claiming it happened in unique circumstances.

It’s against the law to use a mobile phone while driving. It’s a rule that applies to anyone, at any time, regardless of status and fame.

Jakenbake learned that lesson the hard way after some viewers reported him for doing it live on stream, and Twitch responded by banning him for seven days.

However, he opened up about the situation on Twitter and shared his side of the story. He believes he has sufficient grounds to submit a ban appeal because it happened on a private race track.

Jakenbake owned up to the mistake but believes he has sufficient grounds to appeal.

“[I] got reported for looking at my phone as I was cooling down my car,” he said.

“I made a conscious decision to do that because it was a closed track and private event on private property. I assumed that would be fine.”

He insisted it’s not something he ever does while driving in public and believes his fans know that’s true after watching him do “dozens of driving streams.”

Still, that didn’t stop Twitch from issuing him with a seven-day ban.

“Based on the context of the situation, I will be submitting a ban appeal. Due to the environment and nature of how it happened — I don’t believe it falls under the same category as using your phone while driving normally.”

It happens I guess… Was from today’s track stream. For reference: https://t.co/jdKGFxoRSl pic.twitter.com/zB5Wr6o6mU — Jake'n'Bake @ LA 🇺🇸 (@jakenbakeLIVE) March 27, 2021

Jakenbake said he felt “pretty down” about the situation, and understands its severity.

However, he is adamant his case should be considered an exception and hopes the appeal will be approved.

The ball is now in Twitch’s court. It will be interesting to see what happens next. Regardless, Jake’s ban will lift on April 2 at latest.