Twitch streamer banned after appearing to run over dog with car

A Polish Twitch streamer has been banned after she allegedly drove over a dog while distracted by her phone.

On February 17, Twitch streamer ‘sidneuke’ was driving in a car and talking to her chat when she picked up her phone.

In a split moment, something could be heard hitting her car, prompting the shocked streamer to pull over and inspect the damage.

After doing so, an animal could be heard whimpering in the background, leading sidneuke to unbuckle her seat belt and get out of her vehicle.

Twitch streamer appears to run over dog after distracted driving

According to Polish website Boop, the streamer started saying that there shouldn’t have been dogs on the road, to begin with.

Once outside of her car, the streamer reportedly began asking, “how many dogs are there.” Eventually, she got back in the car and drove off.

(Warning: the video may be disturbing to some viewers)

Shortly after the incident, Twitch banned the streamer, likely for distracted driving, as we’ve seen the platform suspend others for looking at their phone while on the road.

It’s not clear if the ban is permanent, but at the moment, her account reads, “This channel is currently unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”

Footage of the disturbing incident spread to Reddit, where users blasted the streamer for her actions.

“So stupid. She is driving while looking at her phone the whole time,” one user commented.

“This clip shows a perfect example of distraction due to phone while driving,” said another. “It is terrible the dog is hurt, but imagine it could easily have been a child or pedestrian or cyclist also. Straight to jail.”

It’s not yet known if Polish authorities are investigating the incident, and Sidneuke has yet to address the situation on social media.