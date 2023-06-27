How to watch $50k TSM Summer Invitational with Apex Legends pros & streamers

TSM’s Apex Legends Invitational series is back with the Summer 2023 edition. Here’s what you need to know, including the players competing and how and when to watch the action.

TSM kicked off their invitational series back in 2022, with a $100k tournament featuring a handful of top pros mixed in with streaming talents. EA & Respawn have supported the tournaments, which provide a break from the hardcore ALGS competition that makes up the bulk of the Apex esports calendar.

For the Summer 2023 tournament, teams will be motivated by a $50,000 prize pool, but the games themselves have a number of LTM-like rule changes in place, such as Snipers & Shotguns only, or Pistols only.

There are also no set teams – instead, players are placed into a pool based on their region, and the trios are shuffled after every 2 games.

TSM Summer Invitational stream

The tournament begins on June 27, with the first match expected to start at 1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET / 9:30 pm BST.

The matches will be streamed with casters on the TSM Twitch channel, but you can also expect many of the participants to be streaming their POV on their own streams.

Providing the cast on the main stream will be Andrew and Judy from His and Hers Live.

Format

The format for this event is slightly more complex than in previous Invitationals. In total, there will be six games played, with points awarded for placement and kills. However, some of the games will have a unique ruleset:

Game 1: Standard Rules

Game 2: Snipers & Shotguns only

Game 3: Standard Rules

Game 4: Pistols Only

Game 5: Standard Rules

Game 6: No Weapons, Vantage and Rampart

Rather than an overall winner after all of the games, prize money will be distributed based on each team’s performance in each game.

Top 3: $3,000

4-6th: $2,100

7-9th: $1,500

10-12th: $1,200

TSM Invitational teams

As mentioned, there are no set teams. Instead, there are four pools of players: NA pros, EMEA pros, NA streamers, and EMEA streamers.

From these pools, the trios will be shuffled after the second game and again after the fourth game. Each team will consist of one NA or EMEA pro player, one NA streamer and one EMEA streamer.

NA ALGS EMEA ALGS NA streamers EMEA streamers Hambino Mande Alleyoop Gdolphn HisWattson Amaazz GuhRL Chalice OhNocturnal Hakis Janey 3DShiro Reps jmw Morg ShivFPS ImperialHal Yuki avuhlie MISTER ARTHER SweetDreams Sabz Boomrazzle Nati Monsoon Gnaske Luciian Salinono Verhulst Faenex ConfusingQT Yuusaki Sang Blasts kine MissPotatoHead YanYa KSWINNIIE SelenTatsuki Little Camms WeThePeople NixAims insepultus PrettyBondGirl RxAngie Holiwhirl

Although this tournament is just for fun, with wacky rulesets, some pro players will still be keen to make sure it’s valuable time spent, as they continue to scrim in preparation for the $1 million ALGS Split 2 playoffs in only a few weeks’ time.