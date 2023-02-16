How to watch Twitch Rivals Apex Legends $200k TDM event: Stream, schedule & participants

Twitch Rivals announced a new Apex Legends Team Deathmatch event with a massive $200,000 event prize. Here’s everything fans need to know about the upcoming event stream.

Twitch Rivals announced the next Apex Legends-centered event will focus on the new Team Deathmatch mode introduced at the start of Season 16.

Twitch Rivals pits streamers head-to-head in a tournament-style format while playing a variety of different games, all with cash prizes on the line.

The Twitch Rivals Apex Legends TDM event will feature 48 players in a Round Robin format before ultimately ending in a bracket phase to determine a winner. Here’s a full breakdown of how to watch the event, how the tournament will work, and more.

Article continues after ad

Twitch Rivals Apex Legends TDM event: Stream

Twitch Rivals Apex Legends TDM event will be kicking off on February 17. 2023 at 5 pm CST/6 pm EDT/11 pm GMT.

Viewers can catch the event live via Twitch Rivals’ official channel when the event begins. However, the participating streamers will also be streaming the event on their respective channels, so viewers with a favorite streamer can watch the event from their perspective as well.

This article will include a stream embed once the event begins…

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Event format & info

According to the event info, the overall prize pool is $200,000. The Round Robin total prizing is $71,400, while the Final Placement total prizing is $126,600. There will also be individual Bonus Prizes of $2,000 for streamers with the highest eliminations per round.

Article continues after ad

The tournament will feature 48 players who will be split into 16 Trios. These Trios will be divided further into eight in Group A and eight in Group B in Phase 1. Phase 1 will be a Round Robin ‘Switch’ Format with seven rounds of matches.

Squads will play Best of 1 TDM matches against other predetermined opponents. Before each new round Trios will swap pairings and opponents. Additionally, Trios will be ranked among their group based on their overall Win/Loss record.

Trios will be awarded prizes based on the result of each match and the Top four from each Group will advance to Phase 2 of the event. Phase 2 will be the Bracket Phase where the Top four of Groups A and B compete in a single elimination bracket. Semifinals and Finals will determine the overall winner, as there will be no 3rd place match​.

Article continues after ad

Twitch Rivals Rust Team Battle 2: Participants

At the time of writing only a handful of streamers are confirmed to be participating. The official event page confirmed sweetdreams and Snip3down are involved, while Twitch Rivals’ Community Program Manager CloudFuel confirmed ImperialHal is also in the lineup.

According to CloudFuel, both sweetdreams and ImperialHal will be a part of Group A. We will update this article as more streamers are confirmed for the event.